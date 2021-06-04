Hailey Miller of Muskogee and Olivia Wiley of Wagoner are among more than 4,700 Kansas State University students who have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2021 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
