Local, area school board races take shape

A race has developed for Hilldale Board of Education, seat 3, according to Tuesday filings at Muskogee County Election Board.
Kelli Wood filed on Monday. Former board member Shawn Kuykendall filed on Tuesday.
People interested in running for their local school boards may file at their county election boards through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A race also developed Tuesday for Tenkiller, seat 2 between Dave Butts and Cody Quetone.
If there are more than three candidates for a race, the primary election will be Feb. 14. Runoffs and elections with only two candidates will be April 4.
Schools serving prekindergarten through 12th grade will have seat 3 up for election this year.
Fort Gibson Public Schools will have an election for unexpired term for seat 2.
Checotah Public Schools has an election for the remainder of an unexpired term for seat 5.
Eufaula Public Schools has an election for the remainder of an unexpired term for seat 5.
People also may file for the following seats in school districts serving prekindergarten through eighth grade: Wainwright, seat 1; Ryals, seat 2; Stidham, seat 1; Briggs, seat 1; Grandview, seat 3; Lowery, seat 3; Norwood, seat 2; Peggs, seat 1; Shady Grove, seat 1; Tenkiller, seat 2 and Woodall, seat 1.
Those filing declarations of candidacy on Monday and Tuesday included:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
• Muskogee, seat 3 — Larry Stewart.
• Fort Gibson, seat 3 —Jennifer Rouse.
• Fort Gibson, seat 2 — Haley Norman.
• Hilldale, seat 3 — Kelli B. Wood, Shawn Kuykendall.*
• Braggs, seat 3 — Amy Garland.*
• Haskell, seat 3 — Corrie L. Buchanan.
• Oktaha, seat 3 — Allen York.
• Porum, seat 3 — Jeremy Brown.*
• Warner, seat 3 — Ashlei Ashmore.
• Webbers Falls, seat 3 — Micah Cato.
• Wainwright, seat 1 — None.
• Indian Capital Technology Center, seat 3 — Scott Chambers, Mark Walters.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
• Briggs, seat 1 — James Doyle Myres.*
• Grand View, seat 3 — Michael Lynn.
• Hulbert, seat 3 — None.
• Keys, seat 3 — Bobby Wayne Musgrove Jr., Cory Beights.
• Lowery, seat 3 — None.
• Norwood, seat 2 — Danny H. Shoemaker.
• Peggs, seat 1 — Tammy Lyons.
• Shady Grove, seat 1 — Lea Arnall Sheets.
• Tahlequah, seat 3 — None.
• Tenkiller, seat 2 — Dave Butts, Cody Quetone.*
• Woodall — Gary Dotson.
• McINTOSH COUNTY
• Checotah, seat 3 — None.
• Checotah, seat 5 — Christie Bobo.
• Eufaula, seat 3 — None.
• Eufaula, seat 5 — Janette Tiganelli Davis.
• Midway, seat 3 — Ross Kellner.
• Ryal, seat 2 — Diane Morgan Walker.
• Stidham, seat 1 — Jeremy Owen.*
SEQUOYAH COUNTY
• Gore, seat 3 — Gary Hoss Cunningham.
WAGONER COUNTY
• Okay, seat 3 — Annette Barnett.*
• Wagoner, seat 3 — None.
• Porter, seat 3 — Casey Lindell.
* Asterisk signifies people filing on Tuesday.
