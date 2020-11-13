Increases in reports of COVID-19 have prompted at least seven area school districts to offer classes through distance learning only until after Thanksgiving break.
Bacone College will go to virtual classes through the end of the fall semester. Muskogee Public Schools announced they will go to distance learning Monday through Dec. 7, one week after Thanksgiving break.
White House Coronavirus Task Force’s Oklahoma Report for Nov. 8 showed Muskogee, McIntosh and Cherokee counties in the Red level, reporting 200 to 499 new cases per 100,000 population. Wagoner County was in the Pink level, reporting 101 to 100 new cases per 100,000 population.
In a note to parents on Wednesday, MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said 31 MPS students tested positive for COVID-19 in October; 32 reported testing positive through the first 11 days of November.
“These positive cases resulted in 433 students to be either quarantined due to direct contact or self-isolated due to a positive test,” Mendenhall said.
Eufaula Superintendent Jeanette Smith said nearly one-fifth of the high school students are in quarantine. As a result, the high school will go to distance learning through Thanksgiving break.
“We’ve got three students testing positive and 57 in quarantine,” she said. “That’s about 20 percent of the students at our high school.”
She said the elementary and middle school will continue onsite classes.
Smith said the district will watch COVID-19 numbers through Thanksgiving break. She said the district follows reports from the Oklahoma Health Department and Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
She said the district has 11 staff members throughout the district out because of quarantine.
Haskell Public Schools went to distance learning on Oct. 25, about three weeks after it began onsite learning for the 2021. On Nov. 11, distance learning was extended until after Thanksgiving break, due to a positive COVID-19 test and five staff members quarantined.
Checotah School Superintendent Monte Madewell said the district had 15 staff members quarantined on Friday, down from 18 earlier in the week. He said there are 177 members on staff.
“We haven’t had very many staff members at all who have tested positive, but they’ve been around people who have tested positive,” he said.
Fort Gibson High School and Middle School students will go to distance learning through Thanksgiving. Superintendent Scott Farmer said that will not affect extracurricular activities. He said the school musical, traditionally presented in late November, was postponed until spring.
Wagoner, Okay and Warner school officials have not changed their plans for November.
“We feel like with the A-B schedule, we haven’t had a lot of outbreaks or issues thus far,” Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris said. “We haven’t had much quarantine because of close contact. We’ll stay with our A-B schedule.”
With the A-B schedule, half the student body goes on certain weekdays and does virtual learning on other weekdays, alternating with the other half of the student body.
According to figures from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, Wagoner County has not had as many recent COVID-19 cases as other area counties.
Okay School Superintendent Pete Hiseley said district officials are monitoring COVID-19 reports.
“As long as we have the staff and we don’t have a mass outbreak, we’ll continue,” Hiseley said. “We’ve been fortunate we haven’t run into that.”
He said he is concerned about Thanksgiving break, when people tend to gather in family groups.
Oklahoma School for the Blind, which has many students from other parts of the state, will go to virtual learning from the end of Thanksgiving break through the end of the semester.
In a letter to parents, OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said distance learning will be implemented “out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposures over the holidays at family gatherings and other events.”
Status of local,
area schools
• Muskogee — Distance Learning until Dec. 7.
• Hilldale — Distance learning through Thanksgiving break.
• Fort Gibson — High School and Middle School distance learning until Nov. 30. Early Learning Center and Intermediate Elementary remain onsite.
• Bacone College — Virtual classes through end of fall semester.
• Checotah — Distance learning through Thanksgiving break.
• Eufaula — High school distance learning through Thanksgiving break. Elementary and middle school remain onsite.
• Haskell — Distance learning until Dec. 1.
• Hulbert — Distance learning through Thanksgiving break.
• Okay — No change.
• Oklahoma School for the Blind —Distance learning from Nov. 30 to end of the first semester.
• Oktaha — Distance learning through Thanksgiving break.
• Wagoner — No change.
• Warner — No change.
• Tahlequah — Distance learning through Thanksgiving break.
