The following students earned Operation RoundUp scholarships from East Central Electric Cooperative.
• Checotah: Kaitlyn Searles.
• Fort Gibson: Addison Caldwell.
• Haskell: Jessie Lewis.
• Hilldale: Cadey Graham.
• Oktaha: Jacob Blackwell.
• Warner: Zachary Lee.
• Webber Falls: Morgan Carter.
The scholarship is available to an entering college freshman who is a member, spouse or a dependent of a member, or a child whose guardian is a member of the Cooperative and a participant in Operation RoundUp.
One scholarship for each school will be available, each for, $1,000, payable one time, upon providing proof of enrollment and other requested information. Students must use monies their freshman year immediately following their high school senior year, before January 1st, otherwise they forfeit the scholarship.
Students must possess the qualities of honor, integrity, thrift and good moral character. The Selection Committee evaluates each student on grades, community, work and school activities, awards, honors and achievements, educational goals and financial need.
If you are not currently participating in Operation Round Up, please contact the Cooperative at (918) 756-0833 to join. Applicants must be high school seniors attending a school within the Cooperative's service area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.