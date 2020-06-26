More than 1,500 Harding University students are included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2020 semester.
The following area students were listed: Connie Stinnett, Senior Bible and ministry (al) major, Tahlequah; Hannah Hackworth, Junior public relations major, Fort Gibson; Kali Keeley, Senior medical humanities major, Fort Gibson.
The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas.
