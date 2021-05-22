Local, area students earn spots on SNHU honor lists

Three Muskogee-area students are on the Southern New Hampshire University President's Honor List for winter 2021.
They are Tina Marinee and Michel Stevens of Muskogee and Colton Ross of Carlton Landing.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are on the President's List.
Two students made the SNHU Dean's List: Brian Hinds of Muskogee and Casey Swimmer of Gore.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are on the Dean's List.
