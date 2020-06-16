Local, area students earn SWOSU degrees

Several Muskogee area students earned degrees at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
They are Morgan Paige Murphy, Checotah; Crystal Ann Thomas and Savannah Gray, Fort Gibson; Samantha Jo Marshall, Hilldale High School; Jamison Cary Moore and Miranda Ann Walters, Muskogee High School; Machia McLemore-Dick and Todd Alex Warren, Tahlequah.
A total of 861 students at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford completed requirements for either associate, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees after the 2019 fall and 2020 spring semesters.
These students have the opportunity to participate in the 2020 SWOSU graduation ceremonies planned later in 2020 on the Weatherford campus
