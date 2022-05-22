Local, area students graduate Harding University

SEARCY, Arkansas — More than 700 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2022 during a commencement ceremony on May 7. The following Muskogee-area students were recognized:
Kevin Koel of Muskogee received a Bachelor of Arts in theater.
Hannah Hackworth of Fort Gibson received a Bachelor of Arts in public relations.
David Clark of Wagoner received a Bachelor of Arts in theatre design/production.
Jonathan Clark of Wagoner received a Doctorate in pharmacy.
Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.
University President David Burks recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; more than 15 preprofessional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs; as well as numerous study abroad opportunities. Information: www.harding.edu.
