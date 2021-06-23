Several area high school graduates were among the 100 Academic All-Staters honored recently by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.
Local, area students honored
Obituaries
22, died in Arkansas on Monday, June 21, 2021. Services pending with Garrett Family Funeral Home of Checotah.
95, farmer's wife, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Checotah. Service of Celebration 2 PM Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Checotah. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. Garrett Family Funeral Home
77, homemaker, passed Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Graveside Service: 10 am, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at McClain Cemetery in Muskogee, OK. Service provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home.
52, of Dolph, AR, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 in Springfield, MO. Memorial Service 2:30 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the Serenity Chapel of Garrett Family Funeral Home in Checotah, OK.
Calvin "Mike" Littlejohn, 66, Okmulgee resident, left us June 10, 2021. Visitation Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Okmulgee. Hour of Remembrance, Saturday, 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace. biglowfunerals.com
