Local, area students inducted into honor society

Oklahoma State University students Shannon Morgan of Muskogee and Savannah Jones of Wagoner have been initiated into the collegiate honor society Phi Kappa Phi.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create an honor society that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.
