Two Muskogee Public Schools teachers and two Checotah teachers are among 48 Alpha Plus Model Teachers honored for their progress in teaching and learning the Oklahoma Academic Standards in math and English/language arts.
Elizabeth Plumlee and Monica Skaggs of Sadler Arts Academy were honored in math and reading. Stephanie Stidham and Carlie Wheeler, reading/language arts teachers from Checotah also were honored.
Oklahoma’s only data-driven educator awards are back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic years, according to Alpha Plus CEO Jan Barrick. The “Success with OAS Awards” for 2022 honor students and educators for their progress in teaching and learning the Oklahoma Academic Standards (OAS) in mathematics and English language arts (ELA).
“Every April, our team analyzes current school-year interim assessment data for schools where educators use Alpha Plus tools to improve instruction in reading and math,” Barrick explained. “This school year was difficult for students, parents and educators alike, so we celebrate their success whenever we can – but especially during Teacher Appreciation Week nationally.”
Model Teacher is a designation for classroom educators who led classes qualifying for both OAS awards by utilizing the Alpha Plus Model of School Improvement. We are honoring 48 teachers from among 945 teachers using Alpha Plus interim assessments in districts.
Principals were notified that students and teachers at 56 schools in 69 districts had qualified for this year’s awards from among 108 schools in 76 districts statewide. More than 19,010 students were engaged in Alpha Plus Online interim assessments this school year.
“Our data allows school teams to monitor – in real time – student, class and school progress learning the subject matter required by the state,” Barrick said. “For these awards, we evaluate formative and summative data to identify the best results in terms of instructional pace and student proficiency.”
Checotah Middle School earned 12 Goals Met Awards. Sadler earned eight Goals Met Awards. Cherokee Elementary and the Sixth and Seventh Grade Academy each earned one.
The awards go to each class that completed instruction and short formative quizzes on all OAS Objectives by mid-April AND at least 75 percent of students were proficient. Just 248 classes (among 1,489 reading and math classes participating statewide) met these instructional goals for their grade level before the state-test window opened.
Checotah teachers earned two Benchmark Awards. Sadler teachers earned 14 Benchmark Awards.
Those awards go to each class with more than 50 percent of students proficient on the spring summative benchmark (interim assessment that mirrors the state tests) in ELA or math. There were 135 classes in 39 districts that achieved high benchmark performance this spring.
