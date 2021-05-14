Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.