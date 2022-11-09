Local, area Veterans Day events planned

Muskogee and area communities will honor veterans in a variety of ways on Friday.
A City of Muskogee ceremony, 11 a.m. Friday at Depot Green, will feature a flyover by the Tulsa Warbirds. The group is a living history collection of World War II era aircraft.
Guest speakers include Jason McClellan, director of the Muskogee Regional VA.
Muskogee High School AFJROTC Color Guard will present colors, and the Muskogee High School band will perform.
Veterans will be presented with medals from the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System and a goody bag from the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce. Presenters include Dr. Kimberly Denning of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton.
In case of rain, the ceremony will move to Muskogee Little Theatre, 311 S. Third St.
Fort Gibson Schools will have a Veterans Assembly at 9:45 a.m. Friday at the high school gymnasium. The FCCLA chapter will have a luncheon for veterans following the assembly.
Wagoner will have a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the Wagoner County Courthouse lawn, 307 E. Cherokee St. American Legion Post 153 will present speakers and wreath-laying.
Checotah will have celebrate Veterans Day with several events. A breakfast will be served by the FCCLA at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Checotah High School Event Center. An assembly will follow at 9 a.m. A parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday north along Broadway starting at Checotah Middle School.
Oktaha Schools will have a Veterans Day program at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Jimmy R. Eller Gymnasium.
