Local, area voice students receive Timothy Long Prize

Two area voice students received the 2020 Timothy Long Prize from the Cherokee Nation.
Bretly Crawford of Tahlequah and Aislyn Hensley of Muskogee received framed certificates, plus $1,000 each. Both are long-time voice students of mezzo-soprano Barbara McAlister.
She said Crawford and Hensley “are both unique and special.”
“He is a dancer, singer, actor and wonderful human being, and she is hard-working and accomplished,” McAlister said.
Crawford attends the University of Central Oklahoma and is in the cast of the Muskogee Little Theatre Production of “Grease.”
Hensley, a Hilldale High School senior, has been accepted into the New York University this fall in Liberal Arts, but has chosen to attend the University of Tulsa, McAlister said.
The 2020 Timothy Long Prize is awarded to a Native American voice student “who exhibits an intense passion and intuitive ability in the musical arts,” the certificate says. McAlister chooses prize recipients, who are Cherokee.
Hensley, who has studied with McAlister for five years, said she is honored to have been selected.
Crawford, a voice student since 2012, said the prize instills pride in his heritage.
“It emphasizes how my heritage influenced how I grew up,” he said.
The prize is named for Timothy Long, music director of opera at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York. The Oklahoma native is part Muscogee (Creek) and part Choctaw, McAlister said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.