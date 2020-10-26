Educators from Oklahoma School for the Blind and Porum Elementary School took part in the Alpha Plus Instructional Leader Academy held earlier this month in Tulsa.
OSB educators were Principal Shawna Coplen and teachers Whitney Gamble, Jana Ross and Melissa Smith. Fifth- and sixth-grade teachers Derrick Bush, math, and Tappatha Bush, language arts, attended from Porum.
They discussed needs and challenges with educators from Hugo, Kenwood, McAlester and Okmulgee in the training led by Alpha Plus Facilitator LeAnn Johnson. Johnson, who retired last year as principal from a National Blue Ribbon School that used Alpha Plus tools to improve, also led this training for principals and teacher leaders Oct. 6 in Oklahoma City.
The Instructional Leader Academy is part of the Oklahoma-based company’s ongoing professional development for partner schools focused on the success of every child. Teaching pace and student performance data from the first nine weeks were evaluated in order to adjust plans for the rest of the semester. At the winter and spring academies, school teams will analyze data to ensure progress and coordinate remediation of students before state tests in April.
Alpha Plus books, assessments and other tools were all written by Oklahoma educators and are aligned solely to Oklahoma Academic Standards.
