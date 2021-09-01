Educators from Moton Schools and Connors State College will be inducted into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame Inc. during ceremonies at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Among the inductees are Connors State College history instructor and Warner resident, Jimmie L. White, Jr. and Captoria Wells Aldridge, a home economics teacher at Moton Schools for many years.
Aldridge was the eldest of seven children. She was born July 24, 1921, to Horace Wells and Daisy Smith Wells in Taft. She attended school in Taft and graduated from Moton High School in 1938. She relocated to Langston to attend college. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics from Langston University and a Master of Science Degree in Education from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
In 1942, she married Harold C. Aldridge and they have three children: Dr. Harold Aldridge, Jr., Dr. Dayle Aldridge, and Captoria Aldridge Thornton.
Her first teaching assignment in 1946 was at a two-room, segregated school, Coal Creek Elementary, where she taught grades one through eight. Prior to the start of school each day on cold mornings, she started the fire in the wood stove so that the room was warm by the time students arrived. Aldridge returned to teach at the school where she was educated, Moton. Before she began teaching secondary education exclusively, Aldridge taught elementary students in the morning and home economics to secondary students in the afternoon. Coupled with her rigorous schedule, she was also the cheerleading sponsor and wife of the championship-winning basketball coach. Transporting the cheerleaders to and from games and preparing banquets for the team and their families were duties that she handled effortlessly.
In her capacity as a home economics teacher and sponsor of Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA) and Future Homemakers of America (FHA). Aldridge and her VICA members traveled to Oklahoma City to attend conferences. She knew the importance of exposing these small-town students to opportunities learned within the confines of the conference. She and her home economics students would present annual fashion shows that were a culmination of their works. Aldridge ensured that each student’s attire was correct and complete with complimenting accessories. As the 4-H Club sponsor, her students garnered multiple ribbons and awards in annual countywide competitions.
Aldridge was an active and involved member in the community. She was a lifetime member of the Flipper Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Taft where she served as a missionary and was a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Silhouettes of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and Muskogee County Election Board precinct worker. Prior to desegregation, she was a member of the Oklahoma Association of Negro Teachers. That organization later merged with the Oklahoma Education Association and she continued her membership. Additionally, she was a member of the Oklahoma Retired Education Association and Muskogee County Retired Education Association.
Aldridge retired in 1982.
White is the eldest of five children born to Jimmie L. and Vanilla R. White of Langston. He graduated from Guthrie High School in 1969 and enrolled at Oklahoma State University in the fall of that year. In 1973, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education Social Science and a Master of Arts in History Degree in 1975.
His professional teaching career began in 1973 when he was hired to teach sixth grade social science at Capitol Hill Middle School in Oklahoma City. In 1976, he was hired as a history instructor by Connors State College in Warner.
While at Connors, White established the Social Science Division’s Distance Education Program in 1989, and was appointed chair of the program in 1990; making him the first African American to hold that position.
He remained at Connors until he retired in 2013. He later returned as an adjunct instructor until 2020.
Julie Dinger, Connors College Interim Assistant Vice-President of Academic Affairs said in her letter of recommendation, “Mr. White has shown time and again through his career the importance and value of education, helping to create relationships and processes that enhance and improve education for Oklahomans.”
In 1997, White was appointed by then Gov. Frank Keating to serve on the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission. His effort on the commission was instrumental in increasing awareness of this pivotal time in Oklahoma History. Additionally, White volunteers as a guide for the tour of all-Black towns in Oklahoma where he lends his expertise on the history of these towns.
White was/is an active member and participant in various civic and professional organizations. He is a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., and served two terms as state president. Other memberships include The Association for the Study of Afro-American Life and History, Inc, Higher Education Alumni Council of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma Association of Community College, Black Heritage Committee of the Oklahoma Historical Society, Life member of NAACP, vice-president of the McIntosh County NAACP, first African American elected as chairman of the McIntosh County Democratic Party, and treasurer of the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame Inc.
Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame President, Dr. Donnie L. Nero, Sr., invites the public to attend the 10th annual O.A.A.E. Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Information about tickets: (918) 698-6037.
