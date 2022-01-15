Area Girl Scouts can think up all sorts places to sell cookies — online, bowling alleys, schools, even their yards.
"I've seen them where they set up little booths outside their house and sell them, like a lemonade stand and they'd sell their own cookies," said Cynthia Berg, cookie manager over the Lakewood Area Girl Scouts.
Cookie sales begin Jan. 22 for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. The sales run through March 20.
The Lakewood area serves about 100 girl scouts from Eufaula to Wagoner, including Muskogee and Fort Gibson, said Julie Ledbetter, co-manager for the service unit and a troop leader.
"On Jan. 22nd, the girl has the ability to presell cookies, so they can presell cookies on a cookie order card or on a digital order app," Ledbetter said. "They can do traditional door-to-door sales or at their parents' place of employment."
The girls will get cookie boxes from their troops the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, Ledbetter said.
"They'll have the cookies for their pre-orders or will have them for their point of purchase at any time from the Girl Scouts," she said.
Starting Feb. 11, Scouts can set up booths at area Lowe's and Walmart, as well as Arvest Bank drive-thrus.
Barbara Hentz has had outreach troops at Pershing Elementary and New Tech at Cherokee Elementary. She said 40 to 60 girls meet every week.
"For the past six years, we have had a great, great cookie season," Hentz said. "The highest we've done has been about $20,000 in sales. This past year, in 2021, we did $16,000 during the pandemic."
She recalled meeting with Cherokee Elementary Principal Reubin McIntosh about selling at the school last year. She said he allowed them to set up a booth when parents picked up their children after school.
"We set up a booth in the pick-up line, and it was totally great," Hentz said. "We did $200 in the evening. The girls got to wear their sashes and everything. They got to deliver their cookies to the parents, and the parents never had to get out of their cars."
Teachers helped girls deliver cookies and collect the right amount of money, she said.
Another Scout set up a booth at the Pilot truck stop with her mother and grandmother, Hentz said.
Cookie sales help teach the girls responsibility.
"We have what I call cookie literacy," Hentz said. "We talk about all the different things about cookies. We talk about entrepreneurship. We talk about 'this is your business.' They get to set goals of how many boxes of cookies they'd like to sell. It really empowers them because I tell them 'this is your business.' They're very driven about trying to reach their goals."
Berg said Wagoner Troop 1329 set up a booth by a bowling alley in 2020.
"We did pretty good there," she said, adding that girls also sold at Walmart and the Arvest Bank drive-thru.
Troops have sold well at various drive-thrus, she said.
"Even at Walmart, they'll drive up and we'll go out to the car," Berg said. "Drive-thrus are good, especially for the elderly, then they can just pull up and we give them their cookies."
How to get Girl Scout cookies
• Online and pre-order sales begin Jan. 22.
• Booth sales begin Feb. 11 at Walmart, Lowe's and Arvest Bank drive-thrus.
• Cookie lovers now have nine flavors to choose from, including the new Adventurefuls Cookie – a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème filling and a hint of sea salt. Other cookies include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon-Ups, gluten-free Toffee-tastic and Girl Scout S'mores.
• To purchase Girl Scout Cookies if you don’t know a Girl Scout: Visit https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/how-to-buy-cookies.html, text COOKIES to 59618*, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find cookie booths available in your area.
• Beginning Feb. 18, enter your ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/how-to-buy-cookies.html to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.
