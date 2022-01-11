Local pharmacist remembered as community booster

Muskogee pharmacist John Watson developed a reputation for giving to the community, particularly to schools.
Watson, who owned and operated Economy Pharmacy from 1981 to 2016, died Saturday. He was 73.
"I think he meant a lot to the community," said Chris Schiller, Watson's son-in-law and current pharmacy owner. "I feel like he put the community first — he was into putting on anything that would help raise money for anything that was needed, to help support the schools."
Economy distributed hundreds of backpacks during the past several years from its east and west pharmacy locations to Hilldale and Muskogee elementary students. The backpacks were loaded with basic school supplies.
Watson served for 10 years as a member of the Hilldale Board of Education. He also supported the Hilldale Education Foundation.
"John gave to everything — our school particularly, to help us start all kinds of things," Hilldale School Superintendent Erik Puckett said. "A lot of people don't know this, but John gave seed money to start our soccer program six or eight years ago."
Puckett said Watson supported both school districts in Muskogee.
"He obviously had a fond place in his heart for Hilldale because that's where his children went to school," he said.
Watson also was active in Rotary, BancFirst Board of Directors and with The Salvation Army board.
Schiller said Watson also cared for his customers. "I can't tell you one holiday that we haven't had to run up to the store to fill a prescription in an emergency for somebody," he said. "He was always putting his customers first."
Schiller said Watson taught him "to take care of people and take care of our patients."
Watson loved spending time with family and following University of Oklahoma football, Schiller said.
"As we went through all the pictures over the past week or so, 90 percent of them had some sort of OU thing," he said. "That was a big part of his life."
People are encouraged to remember Watson by donating to the Hilldale Education Foundation Endowment Fund, Box 307, Muskogee, OK, 74403.
