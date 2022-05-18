Local residents earn spots on SNHU President's List

Several area students were named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2022 President's List.
They are Michell Stevens, Matthew Johnson and Joshua Minnick of Muskogee and Erin Moss of Tahlequah.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.