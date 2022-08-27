Local residents graduate Park University

PARKVILLE, Missouri — Park University announces its Spring 2022 graduates. The list of graduates includes those from the University’s flagship campus in Parkville as well as its 40 additional campuses across the country and online worldwide.
Area graduates include:
• Jonathan M. Evans, Fort Gibson, Cum Laude, Business Administration/Management.
• Mattia E. O’Connor, attended Boulevard Christian School, Management/Finance.
• David William Perry, attended Hulbert High School, Summa Cum Laude, Business Administration/Management.
The University had 963 students eligible to graduate — 214 students received a master’s degree specialist degree and/or graduate certificate, and 749 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.