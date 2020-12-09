Incumbents at Muskogee, Fort Gibson and Hilldale will keep their seats unopposed this year.
Nobody filed declarations for candidacy on Wednesday at Muskogee County Election Board, said Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach. Wednesday was the final day to file a declaration of candidacy.
People have until 5 p.m. Friday to contest a candidate filing or withdraw, Beach said.
Muskogee Seat 1 Board member Bobby Jefferson and Fort Gibson Seat 1 member Scott Abbott filed on Monday. Hilldale Seat 1 member Ricky Parson filed on Tuesday.
No area races drew more than two candidates, bypassing the need for the Feb. 9 primary.
Five two-candidate races developed for the April 6 general election.
They are Tamera L. Belvin, Alisha Phelps, Wagoner; Joshua Tillery, Tiffanie Elaine Cox, Porum; Tory Livingston, Kevin Dishman, Braggs; Clint Anderson, Jamie Tannehill, Hulbert; Jay Dixon, Jay Arnold, Haskell; Eufaula, Martha J. Asher, Terry Burns, Eufaula; Cara Schaus, Rick Patrick, Keys.
Voter registration deadline for the election is March 12.
Candidates in 23 area school districts drew no opponents.
No candidate filings were reported for school board races for Porter or Midway.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
• Muskogee, Seat 1 — Bobby Jefferson.
• Fort Gibson, Seat 1 — Scott Abbott.
• Hilldale, Seat 1 — Ricky Parson.
• Braggs, Seat 1 — Tory Livingston, Kevin Dishman.
• Haskell, Seat 1 — Jay Dixon, Jay Arnold.
• Haskell, Seat 4 — Patricia Baker.
• Oktaha, Seat 1 — Katy Sue Smith.
• Porum, Seat 1 — Joshua Tillery, Tiffanie Elaine Cox.
• Wainwright, Seat 2 — Ronald Watson.*
• Warner, Seat 1 — Chris Thompson.
• Webbers Falls, Seat 1 — Judy L. Morton.
• Indian Capital Technology Center, Zone 1 — Darrell Russell.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
• Briggs, Seat 2 — Anthony Hare.
• Grand View, Seat 1 — Dan Fuller.
• Hulbert, Seat 1 — Clint Anderson, Jamie Tannehill.
• Keys, Seat 1 — Cara Schaus, Rick Patrick.
• Lowrey, Seat 1 — Jessica Secratt.
• Norwood, Seat 3 — Gregg Perryman.
• Peggs, Seat 2 — Audra Conner.*
• Shady Grove, Seat 2 — Elizabeth Colvin.*
• Tahlequah, Seat 1 — Lori Walker.
• Tahlequah, Seat 5 — Shawn Coffman.*
• Tenkiller — Daryl Robbins.*
• Woodall, Seat 2 — Eddie Molloy.
McINTOSH COUNTY
• Checotah, Seat 1 — Christopher Jack Brown.
• Eufaula, Seat 1 — Martha J. Asher; Terry Burns.
• Ryal, Seat 3 — Michael Winap.
• Stidham, Seat 3 — Ezekiel I. McIntosh.
WAGONER COUNTY
• Okay, Seat 1 — Nick Davis.*
• Wagoner, Seat 1 — Tamera L. Belvin, Alisha Phelps.
