Muskogee High School's MIT FRC 9007 and Fort Gibson High's Hostile Gato Robotics won awards at FIRST Robotics Competition Oklahoma Regional.
The contest, which drew 34 high school teams, was held March 9-11 in Shawnee.
MIT FRC won the Rookie All Star Award.
Hostile Gato won the Quality Award.
CHARGED UP, presented by Haas, the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition game, found teams thinking about alternative energy sources and are challenged to bring energy cells to their “community." Robots moved the energy cells to their community and received assistance from human players at the substations. Before the match is over, teams can earn extra points for docking or engaging with a “charge station.”
FIRST is an an acronym: For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.
Regional Impact Award winner was Sprockets, from Shawnee.
Engineering Inspiration Award went to Team OKC e’possums, of Oklahoma City.
Those two teams will advance to the FIRST Championship, to be held April 19-22 in Houston.
