Samuel Morris of Wagoner says working on an ambulance crew prompted him to seek a career as an emergency room nurse.
Crystal Delap of Fort Gibson said she'd like to be a nurse in geriatrics or a psych ward, mostly because "I want to focus more on the individual patient."
Delap and Morris attend Indian Capital Technology Center and are working toward certification as Licensed Practical Nurses.
National Nurses Week, which runs May 6-12, honors the role nurses play in meeting various needs.
ICTC Nursing Transition Instructor Wren Stretton said LPNs help fill a health care gap in Oklahoma, particularly in rural areas.
She said the LPN's role is "taking care of the patient, hands on, bedside patient care."
ICTC has an adult program and a high school senior program to help students become LPNs. Stratton said the adult program enables students to finish in a year, and the high school program takes 18 months. She said trained high school students can receive LPN certification six months after high school graduation.
Many factors prompt a shortage of nurses in northeast Oklahoma, said Rebecca Shepherd, DNP, RN, senior director of nursing for Cherokee Nation Health Services.
"A lot of the nursing workforce is beginning to retire now, and we are not seeing the admissions to nursing schools to meet that demand," she said. "Nursing schools lack the needed staff, so we're not having as many nursing instructors. They cannot admit students because they don't have enough instructors."
She said another component is that "it's not an easy profession."
ICTC Practical Nursing Instructor Carol Williams said lack of clinical sites, where students can train, also is a problem in the area.
Morris and Delap said they eventually would like to become registered nurses.
Stratton said ICTC works with Connors State College so they can transition from LPN to RN.
"RNs, quite often, you'll find them as teachers or in management in this part of the world," she said.
Shepherd said the Cherokee Nation works with several area educational institutions, including ICTC, Connors and Northeastern State University, to help train nurses to meet area needs.
"There is a program for students to start at Connors and continue on to NSU to get their bachelor's, so we are partners with them in that program," she said.
Shepherd said students from area nursing programs can do their clinical training at Cherokee health facilities.
"Our nurse recruiters actually go to those schools and meet their students and try to encourage them, as well," she said.
Stratton said ICTC's advisory board works closely with the community.
"It's made up of employers and colleges in the area," she said. "We work with them to determine what's needed out in the community."
