Tony Goetz Elementary School seeks to get all students involved with good character, said Principal Sarah McWilliams.
"We're really focusing on creating a culture of character, teaching students to be kind, participating in service learning projects," she said.
The citizenship organization Character.Org recognized the school with a Promising Practice certification this week. Sadler Arts Academy, Early Childhood Center and Whittier Elementary also received Promising Practices certifications.
This is the first year Tony Goetz received the honor, McWilliams said.
The school was honored for a Character Summit held last October for all fourth- and fifth-graders. The students spent a day meeting in small groups with teachers, community volunteers and Muskogee High students. McWilliams said the groups brainstormed ideas ideas on what the school's core values should be.
"We talked about the Muskogee Way: 'Every heart, every mind, every day,'" she said. "We talked about what it means to be a Rougher."
In January, Tony Goetz involved all students in a Be Kind Challenge, a morning of games, reading and other activities stressing kindness.
McWilliams said that when all students work on a character program, "it always improves performance, improves behavior, their sense of pride and their sense of 'we've got this!'"
Receiving a Promising Practice certification is a first step toward being named State School of Character and National School of Character by Character.Org.
Sadler, Whittier and ECC each have received the national honor. Sadler received its second national certification in 2019.
This year, Sadler was commended for "The Great Kindness Challenge."
Sadler media specialist Amanda Cumbey said students participated in a month of activities, including having older students read with younger students.
"This time, the eighth-graders came in with kindergartners, and they sat in the library, let the kindergartners pick a book, and they'd read with them, play with them," Cumbey said. "Our lower grades really look up to the big kids."
Students also filled a playpen with donations for Fostering Hope, a program for foster families.
"We encouraged them to bring as many things as they could, pacifiers, baby bottles, clothes," Cumbey said. "We explained to them how great it is to help each other and not expect anything in return. There wasn't a reward for the class that brought the most."
Third-graders sent a box full of encouraging notes to children in Kenya.
Whittier's ROAD Crew Character Club was cited for collecting lifelike dolls and stuffed cats and dogs for residents of an Alzheimer's care facility.
"During this time, I feel like character education is very important and should be taught," Whittier Principal Lisa Rogers said. "This one project that we did helps teach empathy, community involvement."
ECC Principal Malinda Lindsey said Promising Practices "help you reflect on things you're doing and work toward ways to improve on what you're doing."
Each Christmas, ECC students buy presents for disadvantaged children, deliver gifts at nursing homes and go caroling through the community.
The school also was commended for its Reggio Emilia inspired learning.
Lindsey said the the method encourages children to learn through play.
"We know through research that play is a child's work," she said. "It's how they learn and how they do work. They are gaining new knowledge and learning about the world through play."
Lessons might include lining up alphabet blocks or sorting acorns and counting the sets.
