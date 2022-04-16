Oklahoma School for the Blind awarded top prizes to two students from the Muskogee area in the 20th Braille Challenge regional competition held at the school campus in Muskogee.
Fifth-grader Avery Dollar, won a silver medal in the freshman category.
Kesslee Travis, also a fifth-grader, earned a silver medal in the transition 1 category.
Both winners are students at OSB.
Thirty-six students competed for medals and prizes.
Braille Challenge is a national program sponsored by the Braille Institute, a nonprofit organization that eliminates barriers caused by blindness and severe sight loss.
Traditionally, Braille Challenge occurs on a single day on the OSB campus in Muskogee.
This year, testing occurred over a month, which permitted smaller testing groups, fewer volunteers and flexibility for student absences due to illness or weather.
Contestants in the apprentice, freshman, and transition categories completed braille tests in spelling, reading comprehension and proofreading.
Sophomore, junior varsity and varsity contestants answered questions about charts and graphs, reading comprehension and proofreading, and listened and transcribed passages into braille.
Volunteer teachers for visually impaired proctored the competition, which was scored by Faye Miller, Oklahoma School for the Blind orientation and mobility specialist and Braille Challenge coordinator.
“Using braille effectively is the key to literacy, which leads to independence and employment success for students who cannot use standard print,” OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said. “We are proud to host the annual Braille Challenge. This challenging competition gives our OSB students and those attending other schools the chance to demonstrate and improve their braille competency skills.”
All contestants got goodie bags, including a zippered hoodie donated by Frank Dirksen, and other items purchased with donations. They also choose prize items that are accessible for people who are blind or visually impaired, such as cards or games with markings in braille or raised letters they can feel.
Additional Braille Challenge sponsors include Oklahoma School for the Blind, Braille Institute, HumanWare, Liberty Braille, Nano Pac, NewView Oklahoma, Oklahoma Association for the Education and Rehabilitation of Blind and Visually Impaired, Oklahoma Council of the Blind, Reliant Rehabilitation and the Sapulpa Lions Club.
Braille Challenge competitors will receive brailled certificates and general performance feedback to help improve their skills.
“Thank you to all the volunteers who have helped with Braille Challenge over the past 20 years,” Miller said. “We’ve had teachers from public schools, business owners, braille transcribers, former graduates and retired teachers, but most especially I’d like to thank OSB Outreach Coordinator Sherry Holder, who has helped every single year for the past 20 years.”
The Braille Institute will invite 50 finalists from the U.S. and Canada to compete in the National Braille Challenge in Los Angeles on June 24-26. Oklahoma competitors have advanced to the national finals 26 times since 2003.
Regional Braille Challenge® winners are:
Apprentice — Gold Medal: Jayda Magers, Ponca City; Silver Medal: Kairi Husmann, Oklahoma City; Bronze Medal: Elli Montgomery, Shady Point.
Transition 1 — Gold Medal: Morgan Hudson, Kansas; Silver Medal: Kesslee Travis, Muskogee; Bronze Medal: Jaden Brown, Tulsa.
Freshman — Gold Medal: Kye Shrum, Perry; Silver Medal: Avery Dollar, Muskogee; Bronze Medal: Kennedy Sullivan, Morris.
Transition — Gold Medal: Ben Middleton, Oklahoma City; Silver Medal: Kaylie Minter, Broken Bow; Bronze Medal: Quante Sellers, Oklahoma City.
Sophomore — Gold Medal: Leah Stewart, Mannford; Silver Medal: Stephanie Story, Tulsa; Bronze Medal: Kolten Pennington, Roff.
Junior Varsity — Gold Medal: Hunter Pugh, Claremore; Silver Medal: Jasmine Perez, Sand Springs.
Varsity — Gold Medal: Julio Valdez, Oklahoma City; Silver Medal: Elbin Carrillo, Oklahoma City.
Overall Apprentice, Transition 1, and Freshman — Jayda Magers, Ponca City.
Overall Sophomore, Junior Varsity, and Varsity — Hunter Pugh, Claremore.
