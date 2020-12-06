Local students excel at choir auditions

Twenty-Seven Muskogee Public Schools students have earned All-State honors and will participate in the Oklahoma Music Educators Association (OkMEA) and Oklahoma Choir Directors Association (OkCDA) All-State Choirs to be held virtually in January 2021.
“These students began preparing for statewide auditions with rehearsals beginning in July,” said Muskogee High School Choral Director Teresa Pointer.
Students participated in two rounds of auditions to make the final cut for participation in the choirs. Students will learn additional music, participate in virtual rehearsals, and record virtual choir performances.
Students from Muskogee High School, Muskogee 7th & 8th Grade Academy @ Ben Franklin, Muskogee 6th Grade Academy @ Grant Foreman, and Sadler Arts Academy all earned All-State recognition.
Directors were Dana Lane, 6th Grade Academy; Jessica van Voast, Sadler Arts Academy; Shalyn Gallaway, 7th & 8th Grade Academy; Chelsea Arnold and Teresa Pointer, Muskogee High School.
Six students earned spots on the OkMEA All-State Children’s Chorus — Ajiah Brown, 7th and 8th Grade Academy; Kaylynn Mackey, 7th and 8th Grade Academy; Mya Moore, Alternate, 6th Grade Academy; Miley Morgan, 6th Grade Academy; Tucker Smith, 6th Grade Academy; Willow Smith, Sadler Arts Academy.
Seven made the OkCDA All-State Junior High Choirs — Landon Casey, Muskogee High School; Kate Fullerton, Muskogee High School; Kate Gilliam, 7th and 8th Grade Academy; Moriah Nicholson, 7th and 8th Grade Academy; Allee Phillips, Muskogee High School; O'Shea Stevenson, 7th and 8th Grade Academy; Asritha Yarrozu, Muskogee High School.
Fourteen MHS students made the OkMEA HS All-State Choirs — Gracie Dunn, Lyndsey Eckerson, Maida Escobar, Paige Gallaway, Hayley Hitt, Christopher Jones (alternate), Dakota Jones, Mijoi Large, Isabella Locke, Rosie McClure, Annie Miller, Abby Mix, Markaela Nicholson, Davin Wilson.
