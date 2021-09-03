More than 400 students were included to Fort Lewis College's Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester. These students took at least 15 credits of gradable hours and achieved a 3.60 or higher grade point average.
Muskogee-area students included:
Katelynn Bradford of Park Hill, early childhood education major; John Christie of Tahlequah, economics major; Cade Gorham of Fort Gibson, engineering major; Kaitlyn Wofford of Tahlequah, psychology major.
Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, blends small class sizes, engaged faculty, and unparalleled research opportunities to help students earn college degrees and chase dreams. A broad range of subjects and diverse student body weave cross-cultural knowledge throughout signature programs focused on environmental studies, education, the health sciences, creative arts, and business administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.