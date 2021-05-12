Local students inducted into honor society

Two area students have been inducted into Northwestern Oklahoma State University's Red and Black Scroll Honor Society.
They are Justin Dewhirst of Muskogee, nursing major, and Savannah Francis of Tahlequah, political science major.
Because of the restrictions COVID-19 has placed on social gatherings, there was no ceremony, but the students received their certificate via email.
Red and Black Scroll recognizes outstanding scholarship and service among sophomore students at Northwestern. Requirements for membership include completion of 40-59 hours of college credit, a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, participation in two or more campus organizations or activities, attendance at Northwestern for at least two semesters and non-failure of a college course.
