Sabina Busch of Muskogee and Lauren Wilcox of Fort Gibson have been selected to receive the Georgia-Pacific Foundation Employees’ Children Scholarship.
Busch, a graduating senior at Bishop Kelley High School, is the daughter of Frank and Debbie Busch. Frank is a performance leader at the Georgia-Pacific Muskogee Mill.
A National Merit Scholar, Sabina Busch plans to attend the University of Kansas as a SELF Engineering and Leadership Fellow, majoring in architectural engineering.
Wilcox, a graduating senior at Fort Gibson High School, has been selected as a recipient of a Georgia-Pacific Foundation Employees’ Children Scholarship. She is the daughter of Gary and Denise Wilcox. Denise is an administrative assistant at the Georgia-Pacific Muskogee Mill.
Lauren Wilcox plans to attend Northeastern State University as a Baccalaureate Scholar and member of the pom team. She will major in cell and molecular biology as a pre-med student.
Georgia-Pacific awards 50 scholarships each year to the children of employees across the country. The scholarship awards $2,000 per year for up to four years of full-time college undergraduate study or until baccalaureate degree requirements are completed, whichever occurs first, for a total maximum award of $8,000.
“Knowledge and lifelong learning are part of the company’s guiding principles," said Amy Borovich, Muskogee Mill operations manager. "Helping employees and their families advance their educational goals is one of the many ways Georgia-Pacific lives out those principles. To have two recipients from our facility is quite an achievement, and we congratulate Sabina and Lauren on their accomplishments.”
Curley M. Dossman Jr., president of the Georgia-Pacific Foundation, said the COVID-19 pandemic "has cost these young people a huge part of their educational experience.... It is vital that we continue to support their academic success and remind them that their futures remain bright.”
