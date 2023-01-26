Local students take part in Circle the State in Song

Twelve Hilldale fifth-graders have practiced after school each Wednesday since October to join in Friday's Circle the State with Song Choir Festival.
"They are so excited to be a part of it," Hilldale Elementary music teacher Kristi Roe said. "They have so much enthusiasm. It's an after-school program, so it's a little bit extra. Those who participate can tell it's a privilege."
Nearly 200 students from 15 area schools will join their voices in the Circle the State with Song Choir Festival at 4 p.m. Friday at Boulevard Christian Church. It is one of 21 Circle the State festivals across Oklahoma and countless others across the United States.
"It's a fun day for the kiddos, and they learn some pretty fun music," said Kerry Huffer, instructor at Boulevard Christian School.
This year, students will come from Hilldale Elementary, Boulevard Christian School, Checotah Middle School, Eufaula Elementary, Morris Middle School, Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary School and Middle School. Muskogee Public Schools will be represented by Cherokee Elementary, Creek Elementary, Irving Elementary, Pershing Elementary, Tony Goetz Elementary, Sadler Arts Academy, 6th and 7th Grade Academy and 8th and 9th Grade Academy.
Huffer said students in fourth through eighth grade were picked by their music teachers.
Students will start meeting and rehearsing in the church auditorium around 9 a.m Friday, Huffer said.
"They learned this music ahead of time," she said. "They'll come together, already prepared for the songs, and they'll rehearse with a guest conductor, who will work with them on the music during the day."
Choir director is Alex Rivera, director of music at Disciples Christian Church, Bartlesville. Rivera has taught in public schools for 10 years and has conducted more than a dozen honor choirs. Muskogee High School Choral Director Teresa Pointer will be accompanist.
Muskogee Public Schools Fine Arts Director Harvey Price said the festival gives the singers "another level of performance."
"They auditioned to be in this group with their own teacher, then they will go to the clinic for the day," Price said. "After performing at their own school, they get to be surrounded by a number of, I guess you can say, the best music students in the area.
Roe called the festival "a very exciting motivational program."
"There are several different styles of music, all the way from jazz to classical, country to folk," she said. "All different kinds of styles."
Songs are in several different languages, including Latin and Spanish. One dates to the 16th and 17th centuries, while another was co-written by Harry Belafonte.
Fifth grader Leighton Reed he was challenged by "Sing to the World," a sprightly number arranged by Ken Berg.
"There are a lot of parts we're singing," he said.
"Soy un Coya Chiquitito," a traditional South American folk song, also posed a challenge because it's in Spanish, classmate Kynlee Moore said.
They also agreed on favorites, including the English folk song "Howdidow, Deediddleumday."
"It's very hard, but they love it," Roe said.
If you go
WHAT: Circle the State with Song concert.
WHO: Area students, fourth through eighth grade.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass.
ETC.: Open to the public. Free, but donations accepted.
