Lorena F. Walker Foundation announces graduation of first full scholarship recipient

The Lorena F. Walker Endowment Foundation is proud to announce the graduation of its first full recipient of its funding, Anthony Bonilla. Bonilla is currently finishing his final semester at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, where he will receive his bachelor’s degree in Health & Human Performance (Minor in Pre-Health) on May 7. Upon graduation, Bonilla plans to attend Connors State College to earn his RN, followed by a Master’s degree program at NSU.
Established in 2002, the Lorena F. Walker Endowment Foundation is an award given to graduates of Braggs High School who intend to pursue higher education. In order to receive the funds, students must be enrolled full-time in a 2- or 4-year degree program and maintain at least a 2.0 GPA throughout their school tenure. Recipients of the award are eligible to receive $1,000 per semester completed for up to eight semesters, meaning that the award can be valued as high as $8,000.
Upon Bonilla’s graduation, he will officially be the first Braggs High School graduate who has met the requirements needed to receive the maximum $8,000 reward.
When asked how this award has benefited him along his college journey, Bonilla said that, combined with other scholarships, this funding allowed him to work less and focus more on doing well in school.
As for advice that he would give to prospective future recipients of the award, Bonilla said that students should take advantage of this opportunity if presented, even if they are not sure what their path may be and that even if they change their minds down the line, securing something like this in the beginning of school is a huge relief.
Braggs School District Foundation was established in 2002 with an endowment from the Lorena F. Walker estate. The foundation continues the wishes of Walker to serve the Braggs School District students and teachers with scholarships for those seeking post-secondary education in college or advanced career training. Since its inception, the Foundation has provided over 100 scholarships to college/university students, and seven vocational scholarships. Additionally, the Foundation has provided grants to Braggs Public School for learning supplies such as textbooks, science lab equipment and Chromebooks to aid students in distance learning.
