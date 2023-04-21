Manual Training High School graduate Morris Curry remembers the huge school building at 800 Altamont St.
"I took typing in the basement in Mrs. Mansfield's class," Curry said. "There was a culinary skills class in the basement, and I think there was a barbershop, a wood shop. These were skills, things you can rely on that you can have life skills. Not just reading, writing and arithmetic, but actual classes that would prepare you for life."
Curry and classmates from MTHS class of 1964 are raising money to put a plaque on their alma mater, now Sadler Arts Academy. He said the plaque will note the school's history. He said a plaque costs about $5,000.
The building, which dates to the early 1950s, is undergoing major renovations as part of the 2019 Muskogee Public Schools Bond issue. Part of the renovations include devoting part of the building as an MTHS alumni center. MPS Assistant Superintendent Lance Crawley said significant completion is expected in July, with hopes of occupancy granted in August.
Class of 1964 member Margo Ore-Stanford, who has a beauty business, said the plaque will note that 5,000 graduated over 61 years, and will talk about outstanding teachers.
"You have to write something down or people will forget," Ore-Stanford said."We just want people to know what it was, and that it did serve the community as the black high school. So when people pass by, although it will have a different name, they'll be able to look at the plaque and see the history."
Curry said classmates, who meet regularly by internet conference, began talking about Manual Training's legacy around 2021. That year marked the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
"In talking about that history, we talked about Manual and what it meant to the community," Curry said. "We had so many accolades as a school. When we found they were renovating old Manual, we sought to bring information about things happened there."
MTHS 1964 class president Wilbur Thomas became an international agriculture development consultant. Thomas said the MTHS building "added to the atmosphere of teaching and learning."
"In those days, it was considered one of the more modern buildings in Muskogee at the time," he said. "So that was a good feature."
However, it was Manual's teachers and administrators who truly made a difference, Thomas said.
"They not only provided academic training but mentorship," he said. "Whatever your major area of academic study was, you had a teacher in that area. They would characterize you as 'Miss McDuffie's Girls' or 'Mr. Parker's Boys.' You would have that designation because they actually mentored you as well as taught you. That was a great atmosphere."
Curry recalled being a drum major at MTHS under the leadership of Avalon Reece, then attending Langston University. He had a career selling life insurance.
"I've gone on to become vice president of an airline company," he said. "Here in California, I established some seminary classes in a state prison. I've been a pastor for 30-40 years."
Crawley said district officials have met with MTHS 1964 class members. The district will set a plaque ceremony with MTHS alumni "once we are more confident in schedule and site conditions.
"This is historic," Crawley said. "I know we have built some exciting buildings, but this is something that is tied to history that is very important to a lot of people."
Curry said the plaque could bring healing for the community.
"It's not about race, it's about the history," he said. "This is part of the history of Muskogee. We should be proud of all the accomplishments that we have made here. A lot of us have gone on from high school to enormous successes.
You can help
• To help raise money for a Manual Training High School Plaque, make your contribution payable to MTHS Class of 1964 and mail to: Margo Ore-Stanford, 532 Terrace Place, Muskogee, Oklahoma, 74401.
All proceeds received over the cost of the plaque will be placed in a scholarship fund to help students applying for college.
