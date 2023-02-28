Manufacturers makes scholarships available to any age

Port Muskogee is pleased to announce an opportunity that strives to advance careers in manufacturing in Muskogee County.
The Greater Muskogee Manufacturers Alliance Education Scholarship is open. It was created in 2018 by Muskogee-area manufacturers who recognize that a skilled workforce is critical for their future success. The goal of the GMMA Education Scholarship is to assist individuals in improving their manufacturing skill sets. The scholarship is available to students of any age who are pursuing higher education related to manufacturing and affiliated fields of study.
To date, manufacturers in Muskogee have awarded over $20,000 to 15 area students pursuing higher education in manufacturing related programs.
“Both graduating seniors and adults qualify, which makes this program unique,” said GMMA Chair Eric Anderson. “Traditionally, adults are not eligible for most scholarships. They can be in situations where they would like to pursue additional training and education but cannot afford it. This scholarship gives those individuals the opportunity to achieve their goals,” Anderson said.
Applications can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G79QN92 or by calling the port at (918) 682-7887. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 7.
Information: Muskogee City-County Port Authority, (918) 682-7887 or email to darla@muskogeeport.com.
