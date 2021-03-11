Knowing worthless information paid off for Advantage Control employees.
The team won a recent virtual Mardi Gras Trivia Bowl benefiting Junior Achievement. Each member of the winning team got a trophy and a Reasor's gift card.
Advantage Control team member Jeff O'Neal said the key to victory was "just knowing a lot about worthless things."
The virtual bowl raised more than $5,000 for JA programs around Muskogee, with Kirschner Trust adding another $2,000. JA seeks to help young people learn financial literacy and entrepreneurship.
"Thanks in part to Advantage Control, we had a good time," area Junior Achievement of Oklahoma Development Manager Brian Jackson told team members. "You were all strong characters, and Junior Achievement builds on strong characters."
The event originally was held for supporters in the Tulsa region, but Muskogee supporters also wanted to participate, Jackson said.
"Seven different companies (from Muskogee) were represented, and that was half of the total number of teams represented," he said.
O'Neal said he and fellow workers gathered in the company's training room for the Trivia Bowl.
"We all had our laptops and phones," he said.
Team members also included Jon Shaw, Dason Morgan, Kyle Martin, Jacob Potter and Jason Asbill.
O'Neal said teammates have been competing in trivia tournaments "for about the last decade."
They also have competed in the Education Foundation of Muskogee's Trivia Challenge and the Rotary Club of Muskogee's trivia contest.
"We all kind of are jacks of all trades, but there's a couple of us that are better at sports, some of us are better at music, some are better at history," Shaw said, adding that he's good at history and government questions."
O'Neal said the Trivia Bowl's virtual format posed a unique challenge.
"Nobody knew quite how it was going to work out, but I think it was well-executed," he said. "Everybody had a great time."
Jackson said Junior Achievement has been in Muskogee for 14 years.
"That translates into more than 20,000 students that have been served by teams like this," he said. "Year after year, back when we'd have in-person bowling, you'd be right there on the lanes."
With COVID-19 canceling many fundraisers, Jackson told the team "it was nice to look out into the virtual landscape and see you there."
Other Muskogee and area teams participating included Firstar Bank; Muskogee Public Schools Sixth Grade Academy (Sponsored by TTCU Federal Credit Union), Armstrong Bank, Rotary Club of Muskogee, Griffin Food, Muskogee Phoenix, Okie Country 101.7 FM, A-Avanti Storage, Georgia-Pacific, Oklahoma Blood Institute and corporate team sponsor OG&E.
Jackson said Junior Achievement will serve about 1,000 Muskogee area students this school year. He said many in-person programs have gone virtual.
"Two months ago, more than 300 eighth-grade students from Muskogee participated in the JA Inspire Event," he said. "Think of it as a virtual career fair. Muskogee's 300 were part of over 5,000 from across the state that participated in this."
The event drew 65 businesses from across Oklahoma, Jackson said.
"So it gave students a glimpse into what they're going to have interest in as far as a career," he said.
Later this month, JA will host an Investor Challenge, a stock market simulator for high school students.
