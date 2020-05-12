Maxwell to coordinate exchange students, families

Muskogee High School science teacher Ja'Corie Maxwell is a new local coordinator for International Cultural Exchange.
Maxwell will work with local host families and high school students from other countries.
He is seeking families who would like to host for the upcoming school year. He will be available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families.
Students live as a member of the host family, not just a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores.
Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and parental guidance.
International Cultural Exchange Services is an organization dedicated to increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.
