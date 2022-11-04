Mayor Marlon Coleman used part of his State of the City address to support Muskogee Roughers and Hilldale Hornets — and he exhorted the city to do it, too.
"I want to speak to you whether you wear red or whether you wear green," he said. "I want to speak to all of you, because if we love you all, together we can make Muskogee great."
The address came only hours before MHS and Hilldale played opponents in playoff games Thursday night.
"It's possible that Hilldale can be a State Champion and Muskogee High can be a State Champion, too," Coleman said, encouraging people to imagine the excitement of having two state champions in the same city.
Coleman continued the unity theme throughout his address.
The mayor encouraged audience members to support city events and programs, such as the 150th Anniversary Gala and Concert, set for Saturday.
"I want us all to adopt a philosophy that says, 'If I don't love my city, nobody else will. If I don't celebrate my Muskogee, nobody else will.' This is a great time for us to come together and show some love," he said.
Muskogee residents came together in many ways over the year, he said.
"We raised a whole bunch of hell to make sure we didn't lose the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center," Coleman said. "We wanted to change the narrative to say to Congress that we don't just want a shell of a building, we want a building with top of the line services because our veterans should not have to drive to some far away land called Tulsa to get the treatment they deserve."
Coleman recalled how individuals in Muskogee came together after he had a stroke in April.
"One thing I learned during that process is the power of community," he said. "My Muskogee community came to my rescue like nothing I had ever seen in any state where I lived."
He said the City of Muskogee made the single largest investment in law enforcement ever.
"Today, they have the bullet-proof vests they need, they have the rifles they need, they have a brand new Bearcat that can go into any situation to save your life and save my life," he said.
Coleman also talked about economic progress, noting that more than 350 jobs were announced in Muskogee in 2022
"We are number two in the state for job investment," he said, thanking the Muskogee City-County Port Authority in making investments, "and laying groundwork that soon Muskogee will be number one."
The mayor also talked about strides in affordable home construction, as well as demolition of derelict buildings. He said 40 new houses are being built.
"These are the same houses that are being built in Broken Arrow," he said. "That's what the younger families are buying."
Also, four new restaurants announced plans to open in Muskogee, Coleman said, not giving any names.
Progress also is being made on the Grandview Park project in south Muskogee.
"We're finally at the stage where we can move on," he said. "You'll get the park soon. I won't set a date, but I will say soon."
Coleman announced intention to repeat the Frontier Days Rodeo, which drew packed crowds to Muskogee on Independence Day weekend.
"One free rodeo is not enough," he said. "I think we need to do it as much as we can to give back to the community that does what they can to make Muskogee great."
The mayor also honored individuals, including Pershing Elementary student Cullen Kay, who invited people to celebrate his 9th birthday by picking up trash throughout the city.
Coleman presented Deputy City Clerk Kenna Terrell with the Roy Tucker Award of Excellence, given to an outstanding city employee. Coleman read plaudits from Terrell's colleagues.
"City Clerk Tammy Tracy described Terrell as 'more than deserving of this honor and recognition. She is an exceptional human being both personally and professionally. She always puts others' needs above her own," Coleman read.
Terrell wiped tears as she stepped to the stage and accepted a trophy depicting an eagle.
"It's an honor," she said, adding the most important part of her job is "to take care of the citizens and keep everything going smoothly."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.