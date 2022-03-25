Plans to expand Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee sends a message to those proposing to close Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, Mayor Marlon Coleman said.
"If Saint Francis can justify the need for expansion, it contradicts the VA's desire to reduce services," Coleman said. "If Saint Francis sees the need to add at least 125 new bed spaces, we can certainly add to our veterans' care that we offer here. It's not like our population is shrinking to the point they don't need health care. The VA serves veterans across Eastern Oklahoma who get their care here in Muskogee."
The mayor made those comments after a Thursday morning gathering touting the Saint Francis announcement to build a new tower at its hospital. Saint Francis Muskogee recently announced a $150 million expansion project, which would add a tower, including 125 new beds.
The Saint Francis announcement coincidentally came within a week after the Department of Veterans Affairs recommended closing the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center once a new hospital is built in Tulsa. The department cited declining enrollment and increased demands for long-term and outpatient care as grounds for closing the Muskogee hospital, which has served eastern Oklahoma veterans for 99 years.
Thursday's gathering drew city officials as well as Saint Francis Muskogee employees. Several employees wore jackets of pink, the signature color of Saint Francis.
"The need for more access to quality health care is evidenced by the growing presence of Saint Francis Health Care systems right here in Muskogee," Coleman said. "Today, I am more excited than ever about our relationship with with Saint Francis being in our community."
Coleman thanked the Muskogee Medical Authority for its recent agreement with Saint Francis, "which guarantees their existence for decades to come."
Earlier this month, Saint Francis Health System and MMCA reached a settlement agreement that terminates a lawsuit filed by MMCA in 2019. The lawsuit rose from a contractual dispute over whether Saint Francis had a duty to continue making an annual payment intended to offset the loss of ad valorem taxes for properties it leases.
The Tulsa-based network of hospitals and medical clinics also agreed to make a one-time lump-sum payment of $2.7 million for the benefit of Muskogee Public Schools, the public library and other community organizations.
The mayor said he welcomed the addition.
"In these economic times, brand new hospitals are not being built in rural communities," Coleman said. "Saint Francis is about changing dynamics. They're about breaking barriers, changing ceilings and making sure everyone has an access to health care."
Saint Francis Muskogee Administrator Michele Keeling told those gathered that expansion work has begun.
"This week, we had over 20 civil engineers, architects, electricians here to start the planning process," she said. "We're calling it Renderings to Reality."
Keeling said the building will be about 245,000 square feet. There also will be new space for family and visitors and a new chapel.
"This building will become sacred space," she said.
Coleman also addressed the VA proposal, which is not related to the expansion, at the Thursday gathering. He said the hospital serves 50,000 veterans and their families across eastern Oklahoma.
"I'm working with our federal congressional delegation — I have meetings this evening with some of them — to fight for the right for our veterans' hospital to remain open in Muskogee, USA," he said. "Our nation's veterans fought for our democracy to survive, and we owe them the same fight, to guarantee they have veterans health care services right here in Muskogee."
