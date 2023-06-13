Damian and Kalub Mayton are being remembered as being joys to be around.
The brothers' bodies were found Saturday morning around the Rocky Point boat ramp at Fort Gibson Lake.
A vigil in remembrance was set for Monday evening at Rocky Point.
Damian Mayton was a 2022 Fort Gibson High School graduate and Kalub Mayton was to have been a sophomore at FGHS.
Fort Gibson High School Principal Ben Pemberton said both brothers were "really sweet kids."
"I can't say enough good about them," he said.
Pemberton, a former Fort Gibson Middle School principal, recalled Damian since the older brother was a sixth-grader.
"I had him all the way through middle school and high school," Pemberton said. "Damian was just pleasant…very kind to be around. He was just a joy to have as a student, each and every day. It was a joy to talk to him, you could tell he was going to do great things in life."
The principal said Kalub was a good student and a great athlete.
"Just like his brother, he was also enjoyable to talk to and be around," Pemberton said. "Just kind of a bright light."
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said his office received the call Friday night and dispatched a deputy to the area.
"Once we found out it was two individuals that went into the water and didn't come up, we notified the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because they have jurisdiction," Eliott said. "They went out there Friday night, suspended the search when it got dark, went out this morning and continued the search and recovered the two bodies."
The two were found in the area of the boat ramp, Elliott said.
Counseling services are available for Fort Gibson students, families and staff. Superintendent Scott Farmer said people needing counseling are encouraged to call the school administration building (918) 478-2474, or (918) 315-0451 for help.
