Meals available for students distance learning

Students can eat free school breakfasts and lunches while learning at home.
Muskogee Public Schools serves the lunches through curbside pick-up from 12:30 to 1 p.m. school days at 11 school sites.
MPS extended at-home distance learning through Dec. 11 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among district personnel.
District Food Services Director Kim Hall said she is concerned that students might not be eating regularly when they're not at school.
"Some students rely on meals from school," Hall said. "We normally serve about 2,200 lunches per day, so with students not in school, our numbers have been dramatically lower."
Hall said about 250 meals a day have been served from all sites during the distance learning.
Child nutrition workers are among the few people on school grounds as they prepare meals for students learning at home.
April Walker, child nutrition manager at Sadler Arts Academy, said her workers serve 25 to 35 students curbside each day. About five to 10 study from home year-round through the MPS e-Learning Academy, she said.
Parents or guardians have until 9 a.m. each day to call the school where they plan to pick up the meals. They pick the meals up between 12:30 and 1 p.m. that day.
Walker said she has helped people who called after 9 a.m. and has waited for people who couldn't get to the school before 1 p.m.
"I think it is helping because it is feeding kids that need it," she said. "We are proud to be serving our community in any way possible during this pandemic."
The curbside meals are almost what would be served during a regular school day, she said.
"We always include a milk, juice and a fruit in the breakfast," she said. "We always include milk, fresh fruit, two vegetables in the lunch with the entree items."
Meals also include a protein and grain product, usually whole grain, she said.
Walker said her workers mostly serve Sadler students.
"We have one family who came today, and he has children throughout the district," she said. "He chose to come here because we're closest."
Hall said parents with children at different schools may get the meals from one location. The free meals are available to anyone from 1 to 18 years of age.
Parents also may pre-order meal pick-up for the week as long as they get the meals on the designated days, she said.
Hall said workers wear masks and gloves while preparing the meals and handing the meals out.
"They try to maintain a safe distance as much as possible," she said.
