At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education took the following action:
• APPROVED GIFTED AND TALENTED PLAN FOR 20-21 SY.
• APPROVED STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See Online)
• Approved renewal of the Sublease Agreement dated July 1, 2013 between the district and Muskogee Industrial Trust for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, as required under the provisions of the agreement.
• Approved Personnel resolutions A. through H. as listed.
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Mary Van Etten (1), Literacy Specialist, Cherokee New Tech, effective 8/06/2020; Joyce McLemore (2), Counselor, Cherokee New Tech, effective 8/06/2020; Beth Wells (2), Physical Education, Cherokee New Tech, effective 8/06/2020; Tambi Hess (1), Kindergarten, Cherokee New Tech, effective 8/06/2020; Julie Grober(Ret), Kindergarten, Cherokee New Tech, effective 8/06/2020; Deborah Kirk (1),1st Grade, Cherokee New Tech, effective 8/06/2020; Janice Boatright (1), 2nd Grade, Cherokee New Tech, effective 8/06/2020; Melody Cranford (1), 2nd Grade, Cherokee New Tech, effective 8/06/2020; Julie Aich (2), 3rd Grade, Cherokee New Tech, effective 8/06/2020; Dameekia Edwards (0), 4th Grade, Cherokee New Tech, effective 8/06/2020; Kelsey Carr (2), 1st Grade, Creek Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Linda Falleur (1), 5th Grade, Creek Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Carla Talley (0), Special Education, Creek Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Kim Witherspoon(0), Special Education*, Creek Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Haleigh Carrier (2), Pre-K, Early Childhood Center, effective 8/06/2020; Allison Dittman (2), Pre-K, Early Childhood Center, effective 8/06/2020; Nancy Contreras (0), Pre-K, Early Childhood Center, effective 8/06/2020; Landon Holman (1), Counselor, Irving Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Greg Breeding (2), Music, Irving Elementary,effective 8/06/2020; Roy Jordan (2), Physical Education, Pershing Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Pam White (1),1st Grade, Pershing Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Sandra Simmons(0), Special Education, Pershing Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Stacy Miller (1), Instructional Specialist, Pershing Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Jessica Van Voast(1), Music, Sadler Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Charity Nicholson (2), Special Education, Tony Goetz Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Rachel Bell(1), Kindergarten, Tony Goetz Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Gina Beach(1), 1st Grade, Tony Goetz Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Cody Williams (2), 2nd Grade, Tony Goetz Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Kari Green(2), 3rd Grade, Tony Goetz Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Leslie Quemado (1), 3rd Grade, Tony Goetz Elementary, effective 8/06/2020; Richard Henson (Car), Special Ed. Teacher, Whittier, effective 8/06/2020; Alicia Woodrum (1), Counselor, 6th Grade Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Megan Bloom (1), Instructional Specialist, 6th Grade Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Cayce Kirk (1), Speech Pathologist, 6th Grade Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Dana Lane (1), Choir/Music, 6th Grade Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Jennifer Kiser (2), ACE Teacher, 6th Grade Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Karah Lehman (1), Student Life Teacher, 6th Grade Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Angela Selby (1), Prof. Dev. Sp., 6th Grade Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Caleb Dan (0), Speech Pathologist, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Matthew Catlett (1), ELA, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Diego Zavala (2), Gateway/Technology, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Dallas Schreiber (2), Social Studies, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Hunter Jaynes (1), Social Studies, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Nikki Munsell (1), Social Studies, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Glen Bibelheimer (1), Math, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Miranda Currier (2), Math, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Allison Kirkley (1), Math,7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Emily Lewis (1), Math, 7th & 8th G. Academy,effective 8/06/2020; Keli Miles (2), Math, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Jason Cochran(2), Science*/Soc Studies, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Rebecca Mann (1), Science, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Rachel Skelton(2), Science, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Martin Bynum (0), Science, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Steven O'dell( 1), Special Education *, 7th & 8th G. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Chelsea Hayes (2), Special Education, MHS/RAA, effective 8/06/2020; David Kinnamon (0), Special Education, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Dakota Thompson (1), Counselor, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Bruce Thompson(Ret), Band Teacher, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Chelsea Arnold (1),Choir Assistant, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Jeff McCoy (2), Band/Percussion, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Caitlin Braden (1), Band Teacher, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; James Miller (1), Band Teacher, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Seth Chapuis (1), Science, MHS effective 8/06/2020; Jessica King (1), Science, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Amber Maner(0), Science*, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Keaton Scott (1), Science*,MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Emalee Tate Conrad (1), English *, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; John Graham(1), English, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Denisa Howe (1), English*, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Jeffrey Dupree (1), History, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Kevin Lord (1), Math*, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Kimberly Ogden (2), Math, MHS,effective 8/06/2020; Craig Perry (1), Physical Education, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Jeremy Ford (1), Physical Education, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Robert Stevenson (1),Computer, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Clarissa McJunkins(1), Humanities *, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Shawna Wight (2), FACS, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Tim Van Etten (1), History, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Virginia Porto (0), Spanish, MHS, effective 8/06/2020; Rodney Clark (2) Video Production MHS effective 8/06/2020; Dalton Julian (1), Physical Education, Rougher Alt. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Dustin Tatham (2), Social Studies*, Rougher Alt. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Kyra Swift (2), English, Rougher Alt. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Chris Girdner (1), Computer Applications, Rougher Alt. Academy, effective 8/06/2020; Mary Thompson (Ret), Tech Specialist, District, effective 8/06/2020; Audra Vance (1), Speech Language Path, District, effective 8/06/2020; Jerry Huffer (Ret), Fine Arts Coordinator, District, effective 8/06/2020.
(#) Indicates Years Completed
(Car) Career Teacher
(Ret) Retired Teacher
* Pending OKSDE Certification
B. Resignation of certified staff employment for the 2020-2021 school year: Joan Martin, 3rd Grade Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 6/30/2020.
C. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Hunter Dotson, Summer Painter, District, effective 6/01/2020; Parker Little, Summer Painter, District, effective 6/01/2020; Lesa Poucher, Enrollment Clerk, ESC, effective 6/17/2020.
D. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Donna Allen, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 8/06/2020.
E. Extra duty employment of support staff for the 2019-2020 school year: Holly Carson, Summer Lead Painter, District, effective 6/01/2020; Shalanda Webster, Summer Painter, District, effective 6/01/2020; Cheryl Barnett, Summer Painter,District, effective 6/01/2020; Patricia Jones, Summer Painter, District, effective 6/01/2020; Tiffany McCoin, Summer Painter, District, effective 6/01/2020.
F. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2020-2021 school year: Jennifer Sargent, Teacher Assistant, 7th & 8th Grade Academy, effective 6/30/2020
G. Retirement of employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Earl Latimer, Custodian, District, effective 5/20/2020 6/30/2020.
H. Resignation of administration staff employment for the 2020-2021 school year: Shannon Turner, Chief Academic Officer, District, effective 6/30/2020.
12. Open Transfers for the 2020-2021 School Year as presented.
• STANDING RESOLUTIONS — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes of May 19 Regular Meeting, June 2 Special Meeting, May 19Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments —Checks to be issued in payment May encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP – Checks # 20204364 to 20204598, $1,969,203.73; Ez - # 2000039 to 2000060 33,935.42; DD's - # 22007842 to 22008628 $ 1,914,132.28.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 20004494 to 20004610: $8,355,746.32.
D. Operating & Investment Funds May 1-31: Operating Account $8,107,058.94; Investment Account $0.
E. Financial Report —Balance Sheet; FY 2020 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments; Budget Amendments.
F. PO's Over $15,000
2020 PO's
20004511 City Foundation 21 $99,715.40 Turf Final Pymt
20004523 Manhattan Const Co 28 $ 586,896 TG Demolition
20004524 Manhattan Const Co 28 $1,016,906 Freshmen Acad demolition
20004525 UMB Bank 41 $1,269,450 '15 Bonds
20004526 UMB Bank 41 $1,803,887.50 '16 Bonds
20004527 UMB Bank 41 $1,335,145 '17 Bonds
20004528 UMB Bank 41 $1,350,420 '18 Bonds
20004579 T-Mobile USA 11 $150,000 Hot Spots Svc
20004588 Pinnacle Business Systems 28 $25,115.04 Network Hardware
20004590 Telecomp Holdings 28 $69,198.99 Phone Maint Svc
20004591 Software House International 28 $16,278 MS Office Licenses (615)
20004603 Tormach Inc 36 $15,442.15 CNC Milling Machine
G. Contracts — Teach for America
H. Transfers — From MHS 873 Class of 2020 to 876 Class of 2022: $9,838.82
I. Surplus— HVAC, scrap metal, trailers, Police car — broken, nonfunctioning
J. Bids/RFP's — Bid #2005 Depository Svc, Best Bid.
K. Annual Approvals — Loan Agreements: Between all funds, No interest; Purchasing Officers, Per Exhibit; Payroll Signatures, Dr. Jarod Mendenhall, Supt. and John Little, CFO; Uniform Grant Guidance, Per Exhibit; Activity Fund Manual Fundraisers & Expenses; Clerks: Board Minutes Clerk, Carla Cooper, Deputy Minutes Clerk Steve Braun; Encumb – Gen'l, Cindy Adkins; Encumb – Act Fd Rhonda Harder; Encumb – CNS Kim Logsdon;Treasurer, Mika Barton; Deputy Treasurer, Rhonda Harder; Federal Rep/signature, Dr. Jarod Mendenhall; District Memberships, OKLA ASBO, OKLA OSSAA , OKLA OSSBA, OSAC, Muskogee Chamber of Commerce, Tulsa Chamber of Commerce, Musk Area Ed Consort, USSA.
• Approved open transfers for the 2020-21 school year.
