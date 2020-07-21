At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education took the following action:
* APPROVED that the school year consist of (not less than one thousand eighty (1,080) hours of classroom instruction. Not more than thirty (30) of these hours shall be used for professional meetings. In addition, parent-teacher conferences may be held during the school day and counted as classroom instruction for no more than six (6) hours per semester, for a total of twelve (12) hours per school year.
* TABLED REVISIONS TO THE 2020-2021 MPS SCHOOL CALENDAR — Movement of five Professional Development (PD) days to Aug. 3-7; Back to School Kickoff - Aug. 3; Non-Working days for teachers - Aug. 10-11; Oct. 14 PD date is now included in PD week of Aug. 3-7, Feb. 15, 2021 and May 21; ½ PD Days are now included in PD week of Aug. 3-7, October 14; Nov. 23-24; Feb. 15 and April 5 will become Virtual Instruction Days. Last day of school will be May 14.
* APPROVED COOPERATIVE ATHLETIC AGREEMENT WITH ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC SCHOOL.
* APPROVED BACK TO SCHOOL PLAN FOR THE 2020-2021 SY.
* APPROVED E LEARNING ACADEMY FOR THE 2020-2021 SY.
* APPROVED THE FOLLOWING PERSONNEL RESOLUTIONS
A. Adjunct CAREER TECH teachers for the 2020-2021 SY: *Fran Burkhalter, Anatomy; *Maurica Nordberg, Anatomy
B. School Site Statutory Waiver/Deregulation Applications for the following sites: 7th & 8th Grade Academy at Ben Franklin - OAC 210:35-7-61. Library Media Services Middle School.- School is changing the standard of library services for their school size; Muskogee High School - OAC 210:35-9-71. Library Media Services Secondary Schools- School is changing the standard of library services for their school size.
C. Revisions to the 2020-2021 MPS Administrative Salary Schedule as presented.
D. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Christina Jackson, Mild/Moderate Teacher, Irving, effective 8/03/2020; Marcia Crosse, Music Teacher, Pershing, effective 8/03/2020; Mandy Keys, 1st Grade, Pershing, effective 8/03/2020; Travis Goldsworthy, Health Teacher, 78GA, effective 8/03/2020; *pending OKSDE certification.
E. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Steve Adair, MHS, Asst Wrestling, effective 8/03/2020; Whitney Adair, 78GA, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Julie Aich, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Julie Aich, Cherokee, G/T Teacher, effective 8/03/2020; Julie Aich, Cherokee, PAX Stipend,effective 8/03/2020; Amanda Andrews, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Amanda Barnes, Whittier,Yearbook, effective 8/03/2020; Regina Batie, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Damon Beckers, 6th Grade Academy, Archery, effective 8/03/2020; Damon Beckers, MHS, Asst JV Volleyball, effective 8/03/2020; Damon Beckers MHS Head Golf (B) effective 8/03/2020; Michelle Behrens, MHS, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Rachel Bell,Tony Goetz, Yearbook, effective 8/03/2020; Melissa Bethancoart, RAA, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Kristen Bishop, Pershing, Yearbook, effective 8/03/2020; Clayton Blevins,MHS, Academic Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Clayton Blevins, MHS, Head Tennis (G), effective 8/03/2020; Clayton Blevins, MHS, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Clayton Blevins, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Janice Boatright, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Janice Boatright, Cherokee, Student Council, effective 8/03/2020; Caitlin Braden, 78GA, Asst Band, effective 8/03/2020; Caitlin Braden, MHS, Asst Band, effective 8/03/2020; Greg Breeding, Irving, Music Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Anelicia Brimacomb, Creek, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Anelicia Brimacomb, Creek, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Terri Brossett, MHS, Class Sponsor, effective 8/03/2020; Melissa Brown, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Pamela Bunkley, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Pamela Bunkley, Cherokee, Robotics, effective 8/03/2020; Pamela Bunkley, Cherokee, Safety Program, effective 8/03/2020; Blane Burge, MHS,Head Academic Pursuit, effective 8/03/2020; Blane,Burge, MHS, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Debra Campbell, 78GA, Homebase Tutor, effective 8/03/2020; Kristen Carlson, Irving, Robotics, effective 8/03/2020; Kristen Carlson, Irving, Safety Program, effective 8/03/2020; Nigel Carter, 78GA, Off Season Strength Cond, effective 8/03/2020; Nigel Carter, 78GA, Asst Football 8th Grade, effective 8/03/2020; Makenzie Casarez, 78GA, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Nelita Cash, Whittier, Student Council, effective 8/03/2020; Matthew Catlett, 78GA, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Kelli Chambers, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Seth Chapius, MHS, Asst Tennis (G), effective 8/03/2020; Rodney Clark, MHS, Drama, effective 8/03/2020; Rodney Clark, MHS, Speech Asst, effective 8/03/2020; Earl Cobb, MHS, Site Tech, effective 8/03/2020; Earl Cobb, MHS, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Earl Cobb, MHS, Vocational Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Donna Cochran, Pershing, G/T Teacher, effective 8/03/2020; Jason Cochran, 78GA, Asst Football, effective 8/03/2020; Jason Cochran, 78GA, Asst Tennis (B), effective 8/03/2020; April Coen, 78GA, Newspaper, effective 8/03/2020; Sharica Cole, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Sharica Cole, District, MEA, effective 8/03/2020; Emalee Conrad, MHS, Yearbook, effective 8/03/2020; Jennifer Contreras, 78GA, Head Jr Volleyball, effective 8/03/2020; Carrie Cotton, MHS, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Raytosha Craft, MHS, Class Sponsor, effective 8/03/2020
Raytosha Craft, MHS, National Honor Society, effective 8/03/2020; Raytosha Craft, MHS, OK Honor Society, effective 8/03/2020; Melody Cranford, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Melody Cranford, Cherokee, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Melody Cranford, Cherokee, SAC, effective 8/03/2020; Melody Cranford, Cherokee, Yearbook, effective 8/03/2020; Julie Crank, 78GA, Yearbook, effective 8/03/2020; Amanda Cumbey, Sadler, Student Council, effective 8/03/2020; Miranda Currier,78GA, Asst Tennis (G), effective 8/03/2020; Miranda Currier, 78GA, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Melissa Curtis, Sadler, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Annetta Custer, 6th Grade Academy,Yearbook, effective 8/03/2020; Caleb Dan, 78GA, Speech Path Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Kim Davison, Whittier, Safety Program, effective 8/03/2020; Lou Dawkins, District, Auxiliary Athletic Coord., effective 8/03/2020; Lou Dawkins, District, Basketball Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Coquestia Dixon, Tony Goetz, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Coquestia Dixon, Tony Goetz, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Lisa Dotson, MHS, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Jeffrey Dupree, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Ryan Dvorak, MHS, Equipment Football, effective 8/03/2020; Ryan Dvorak, MHS, Football Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Ryan Dvorak, MHS, Head Golf (G), effective 8/03/2020; Ryan Dvorak, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Dameeka Edwards, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Dameeka Edwards, Cherokee, Robotics, effective 8/03/2020; Oren Faulk,MHS, Asst Basketbal (B)9th Gd., effective 8/03/2020; Oscar Flores, MHS, Head Soccer (G), effective 8/03/2020; Jeremy Ford, District, Game Manager, effective 8/03/2020; Jeremy Ford, MHS, Head Basketball (G), effective 8/03/2020; Jeremy Ford, MHS, Off Season Strnth&Cond., effective 8/03/2020; Lauren Fort, MHS, Flag/Drill, effective 8/03/2020; Sonya Foster, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Janeen Fowler, MHS, Homebase Tutor, effective 8/03/2020; Natasha Franklin,78GA, Homebase Tutor, effective 8/03/2020; Robyn Fullerton, Sadler, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Robyn Fullerton, Sadler, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Shayln Gallaway, 78GA, Chorus-Asst, effective 8/03/2020; Andrea Garrett, Pershing, Speech Path Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Belinda Gaultney,MHS, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Belinda Gaultney, MHS, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Belinda Gaultney, MHS, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Chris Girdner, MHS, Asst Track-9th Grade, effective 8/03/2020; Chris Girdner, MHS, Football Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Travis Goldsworthy,78GA, Wrestling Coach, effective 8/03/2020; John Graham, MHS, Asst Head Football, effective 8/03/2020; John Graham, MHS, Head Track (B), effective 8/03/2020; John Graham, MHS, Co-Head 9th Football, effective 8/03/2020; John Graham, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Michelle Green, MHS, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Phyliss Griffin, Creek,G/T Teacher, effective 8/03/2020; Julianna Grober, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; John Hamme, District, Game Manager, effective 8/03/2020; John Hammer, MHS,Head Volleyball, effective 8/03/2020; John Hammer, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Amanda Hanrahan, Sadler/Whittier, Speech Path Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Kathy Hardcastle, Whittier, G/T Teacher, effective 8/03/2020; Andrew Herringshaw, ELL Tutor, Irving, $25.00/hour; Madison Hayes, MHS, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Madison Hayes, MHS, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Tammie Hendrickson,Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Tambi Hess, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Dare Hill, Tony Goetz, Archery, effective 8/03/2020;
Patricia Hill, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Travis Hill, MHS, Associate Head Football, effective 8/03/2020; Travis Hill,MHS, Culture Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Angie Hillmon, MHS, Asst Basketball (G), effective 8/03/2020; Angie Hillmon, MHS, Head Track (G), effective 8/03/2020; Angie Hillmon, MHS, Head X-Country (G), effective 8/03/2020; Angie Hillmon, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Aaron Hobbs, 78GA, Asst Basketball (G), effective 8/03/2020; Aaron Hobbs, 78GA, Head Baseball Jr High,effective 8/03/2020; Aaron Hobbs, 78GA, Head Jr High Football, effective 8/03/2020; Landon Holman, Irving,Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Landon Holman, Irving, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Brad Huddleston, District, MHS, effective 8/03/2020; Bradley Huddleston, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Jerry Huffer, District, Music Supervisor, effective 8/03/2020; Andrea Hurst,78GA, Head Jr High Softball Fastpitch, effective 8/03/2020; Andrea Hurst, 78GA, Head Jr High Softball Slowpitch, effective 8/03/2020; Andrea Hurst, 78GA, Student Council, effective 8/03/2020; John Hutchens, MHS, Groundsman-Baseball, effective 8/03/2020; John Hutchens, MHS, Head Baseball, effective 8/03/2020; Jacqueline Jackson, Whittier, Robotics, effective 8/03/2020; Jared Johnson, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Jared Johnson, Cherokee, Music Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Kelli Jones, RAA, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020 ; Kelli Jones,RAA, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Roy Jordan, 78GA, Asst Wrestling, effective 8/03/2020; Roy Jordan, MHS, Asst Softball Fastpitch, effective 8/03/2020; Roy Jordan, MHS, Asst Softball Slowpitch, effective 8/03/2020; Dalton Julian, MHS, Asst Football, effective 8/03/2020; Dalton Julian, MHS, Asst Football-9th Grade, effective 8/03/2020; Dalton Julian, MHS, Asst Track (B), effective 8/03/2020; Dalton Julian, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Regina Kelley, Pershing, Student Council, effective 8/03/2020; Tamara Kinsey,Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Cayce Kirk, 6th Grade Academy, Speech Path Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Deborah Kirk, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Jennifer Kiser, 6th Grade Academy, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Lisa Lamont, Irving, Yearbook, effective 8/03/2020; Dana Lane, 6th Grade Academy, Chorus, effective 8/03/2020; Kathy Lee,Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Karah Lehman, 6th Grade Academy, Student Council,effective 8/03/2020; Kimberly Lengerich, Irving,G/T Teacher,effective 8/03/2020 Kimberly Lengerich, Irving, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Kimberly Lengerich, Irving, Student Council, effective 8/03/2020; Emily Lewis, 78GA, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Jeanne Lewis, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Misti Loge, District, Psychometrist, effective 8/03/2020; Janet Lopez, MHS, Head Robotics, effective 8/03/2020; Janet Lopez, MHS,Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Kevin Lord, 78GA, Asst Soccer(G), effective 8/03/2020; Gaila Martin,Sadler, Robotics, effective 8/03/2020; Lori Martin, MHS, Asst Volleyball, effective 8/03/2020; Jacorie Maxwell, 78GA, Asst Golf (B), effective 8/03/2020; Jacorie Maxwell, MHS, Student Council, effective 8/03/2020; Jacorie Maxwell, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Jeff McCoy, 78GA, Asst Band, effective 8/03/2020; Jeff McCoy, MHS, Asst Band, effective 8/03/2020; Jeff McCoy, MHS, Drill Writer Band, effective 8/03/2020; Knotchie McCrary, MHS, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Knotchie McCrary, MHS, Vocational 20%, effective 8/03/2020; Knotchie McCrary,MHS, Vocational-Agriculture, effective 8/03/2020; Mindy McFarland,Creek, Archery, effective 8/03/2020; Mindy McFarland, Creek, Robotics, effective 8/03/2020; Mitzi McFarland, Creek, Speech Path Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Penny McGill, MHS, All School Musical Director, effective 8/03/2020; Penny McGill, MHS, Fine Arts Manager, effective 8/03/2020; Penny McGill, MHS,Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Penny McGill, MHS, Speech, effective 8/03/2020; Reubin McIntosh, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Clarissa McJunkins, MHS, Spirit Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Joyce McLemore, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Joyce McLemore, Cherokee, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Joyce McLemore, Cherokee,Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Josh McMillan,78GA, Asst Wrestling 8th Grade, effective 8/03/2020; Josh McMillan, MHS, Football Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Josh McMillan, MHS,Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Josh McMillan, MHS, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Josh McMillan, District, Athletic Gate Worker,effective 8/03/2020; Jason McPeak, MHS, Entrepreneurship, effective 8/03/2020; Jason McPeak, MHS, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; James Miller, MHS, Asst Band, effective 8/03/2020; Melissa Million, 78GA, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Heather Morrison, Pershing,Safety Program, effective 8/03/2020; Kodi Morrison, 78GA, Asst Softball Fastpitch, effective 8/03/2020; Kodi Morrison, 78GA , Asst Softball Slowpitch, effective 8/03/2020; Kodi Morrison, Whittier, Archery, effective 8/03/2020; Chetan Munsell, MHS, Head Wrestling,effective 8/03/2020; Chetan Munsell, MHS, Wrestling Freestyle, effective 8/03/2020; Chetan Munsell, MHS, Wrestling Mat Cleaner, effective 8/03/2020; Chetan Munsell, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Reeva Mutch, Whittier, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Reeva Mutch, Whittier, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Jametra Newton, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Charity Nicholson,Tony Goetz, Safety Program, effective 8/03/2020; Quiana Nicholson,Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Quiana Nicholson, Cherokee, Speech Path Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Alma Nolan-Cunningham,MHS, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Jennifer Norwood,78GA, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Jennifer Norwood, 78GA, National Honor Society, effective 8/03/2020; Jennifer Norwood, 78GA, OK Honor Society, effective 8/03/2020; Jennifer Norwood, 78GA,Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020;
Sean OBrien, Tony Goetz, G/T Teacher, effective 8/03/2020; Sean OBrien, Tony Goetz, Music Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Sean OBrien, Tony Goetz, Robotics, effective 8/03/2020; Katelynn Odell, MHS, Head JV Cheer Coach, effective 8/03/2020; Melissa Odell, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Melissa O'Dell, MHS, Class Sponsor, effective 8/03/2020; Lavina Padgett, Pershing, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Stephanie Payne, MHS, Class Sponsor, effective 8/03/2020' Craig Perry, District, Game Manager, effective 8/03/2020; Craig Perry, District, X-Country/Track Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Teresa Pointer, MHS, Head Chorus, effective 8/03/2020; Teresa Pointer, MHS, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Leslie Quemado, Tony Goetz, Student Council, effective 8/03/2020; Leslie Quemado,Tony Goetz, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Margaret Ragsdale, Creek, Student Council, effective 8/03/2020; Louise Raigoza, Pershing, Robotics, effective 8/03/2020; Jack Reavis, MHS, Asst Basketball (G), effective 8/03/2020; Jack Reavis, MHS, Asst Volleyball 9th Grade, effective 8/03/2020; Jack Reavis, MHS, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Jack Reavis, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Lauren Ritchie, Creek, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Kurtis Rowan, RAA, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Scott Schroder, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Keaton Scott, 78GA, Asst Football 8th Grade, effective 8/03/2020; Keaton Scott, MHS, Asst Soccer(G), effective 8/03/2020; Keaton Scott, MHS, Football Aide Varsity, effective 8/03/2020; Keaton Scott, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Shawna Shorb, Irving, Archery, effective 8/03/2020; John Singuler, MHS, Asst Baseball,effective 8/03/2020; Monica Skaggs, Sadler, Safety Program, effective 8/03/2020; Rache Skelton, 78GA, Asst Academic Pursuit, effective 8/03/2020; Rachel Skelton, 78GA, Asst Volleyball 8th Grade, effective 8/03/2020; Rachel Skelton, 78GA, Instructional Leader,effective 8/03/2020; Jennifer Slader, MHS, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Jennifer Slader, MHS, Testing Coordinator,effective 8/03/2020; Jessica Smith, Sadler, G/T Teacher, effective 8/03/2020; Randy Smith-Lay, MHS, Asst Baseball, effective 8/03/2020; Bradley Spears, 78GA, Asst Band, effective 8/03/2020; Bradley Spears, MHS, Asst Band, effective 8/03/2020; Bradley Spears, MHS, Music Arranger-Band, effective 8/03/2020; Klaire Starkey, Whittier, Homebase Tutor, effective 8/03/2020; Klaire Starkey, Whittier, Instructional Leader, effective 8/03/2020; Robert Stevenson, MHS, Head Tennis (B), effective 8/03/2020; Cindy Summerhill, Creek, Yearbook, effective 8/03/2020; Wanda Teague, ECC/TG, Speech Path Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Bruce Thompson, MHS, Head-Band, effective 8/03/2020; Bruce Thompson, MHS, Jazz Band, effective 8/03/2020; Dakota Thompson, MHS, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Dakota Thompson,MHS, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Whitney Tindell, Pershing, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Whitney Tindell,Pershing, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; William Tindell, 6th Grade Academy, Robotics, effective 8/03/2020; Cindy Tollison,78GA, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Cindy Tollison, 78GA, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Mary Van Etten, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Tim Van Etten, MHS, Head Soccer (B), effective 8/03/2020; Tim Van Etten, MHS, Head X-Country (B), effective 8/03/2020; Timothy Van Etten, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Audra Vance, District,Speech Path Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Jessica VanVoast, Sadler, Music, effective 8/03/2020; Lynnwood Wade, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Lynwood Wade, MHS, Head Basketball (B), effective 8/03/2020; Diane Walker, MHS, 1st Asst Academic Pursuit, effective 8/03/2020; Robert Warren, 78GA, Head Jr HighTrack (B), effective 8/03/2020; Robert Warren, MHS, Asst Basketball (B), effective 8/03/2020; Robert Warren,District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Robert Warren, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; James Watkins,District, Athletic Gate Worker,effective 8/03/2020; Rafe Watkins, MHS, Head Football, effective 8/03/2020; Beth Wells, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Beth Wells, MHS, Head Swim, effective 8/03/2020; Beth Wells, District, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Gena Whitaker, Cherokee, At Risk Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Gena Whitaker, Cherokee, G/T Teacher, effective 8/03/2020; Shawna Wight, MHS, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Roger Wilbourn, Creek, Music, effective 8/03/2020; Roger Wilbourn, Creek, Safety Program, effective 8/03/2020; Steve Wiles, 78GA, Head Jr High Band, effective 8/03/2020; Steve Wiles, MHS, Asst Band, effective 8/03/2020; John Williams, 78GA, Head Jr High Soccer (B),effective 8/03/2020; John Williams, MHS, Football Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; John Williams, MHS, Weights, effective 8/03/2020; Michelle Wise, ECC, Yearbook, effective 8/03/2020; Alicia Woodrum, 6th Grade Academy, Counselor Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Alicia Woodrum, 6th Grade Academy, Testing Coordinator, effective 8/03/2020; Don Yates, MHS, Groundsman-Softball, effective 8/03/2020; Don Yates, MHS, Head Softball Fastpitch, effective 8/03/2020; Don Yates, MHS, Head Softball Slowpitch, effective 8/03/2020; Diego Zavala, 78GA, Head Robotics, effective 8/03/2020; Diego Zavala, 78GA, Vocational, effective 8/03/2020; Diego Zavala, MHS, Asst Soccer(B), effective 8/03/2020.
F. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: James Buckhanan, Para, Creek, effective 8/03/2020; Brittanie Wood, RKQ Assist., Irving, effective 8/03/2020; Pamela Sedillo, ELL Tutor, MHS, $15/hour; Steven Gardner, Assist AFJROTC, MHS, effective 8/03/2020; Lyris Craig, Athletic Secretary, MHS, effective 7/22/2020.
G. Extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Keifer Arnold-Lay, MHS Video Coordinator-Football, effective 8/03/2020; Taylor Banks, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Monique Beech, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Carter Bradley-Lay, MHS Asst Football, effective 8/03/2020; Carter Bradley-Lay, MHS Co-Head 9th Football, effective 8/03/2020; Karen Bradley-Lay, MHS Asst Swim, effective 8/03/2020; James Brinkley, MHS Asst Football-9th Grade, effective 8/03/2020; James Buchanan, MHS Asst Wrestling-9th Grade, effective 8/03/2020; Bryan Bunch-Lay, MHS Asst Basketball (B), effective 8/03/2020; Dylan Cantrell-Shelton, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Laci Clark-Lay, 78GA Asst Softball Fastpitch, effective 8/03/2020; Laci Clark-Lay, 78GA Asst Softball Slowpitch, effective 8/03/2020; Miguel Colina-Lay, 78GA Head Soccer (G), effective 8/03/2020; Maria Cruz, Irving Speech Path Stipend, effective 8/03/2020; Kyah Fields-Lay, 78GA Dance/Pom, effective 8/03/2020; Crystal Firestone, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Philip Flanary, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Doug Fulkerson, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Tami Gardenhire, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Brandi Glendening, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Jaycee Graham-Lay, 78GA Asst Cheer, effective 8/03/2020; Mark Haile, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Dan Hall, 78GA Asst Football, effective 8/03/2020; Allante Hall-Lay, 78GA Jr. High Girls Basketball,Crd. effective 8/03/2020; Leonard Hamilton, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Bruce Hampton, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; James Hill, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Bill Huddleston, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; John Hutchens, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Jerome Jones, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Lantz Kemp, 78GA Asst Track (G), effective 8/03/2020; Lantz Kemp, 78GA Asst Basketball (B),8th effective 8/03/2020; Dawn Knupp, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Kim Logsdon, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Stephanie Mackey, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Don Mayes-Lay, 78GA Asst Track (B), effective 8/03/2020; Don Mayes-Lay, MHS Asst Football, effective 8/03/2020; Ron Mayes-Lay, 78GA Asst Basketball, 8th Grade effective 8/03/2020; Ron Mayes-Lay, 78GA Head Track 8th Grade, effective 8/03/2020; Ron Mayes-Lay, MHS Asst Football 9th G, effective 8/03/2020; Anthony McNac, 78GA Asst Basketball (B), effective 8/03/2020; Anthony McNac, MHS Asst Football, effective 8/03/2020; Anthony McNac, MHS Equipment Coordinator Football, effective 8/03/2020; Anthony McNac, 78GA Asst Track, effective 8/03/2020; Anthony McNac, District Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Prentiss McNac, MHS 9th Aide Football, effective 8/03/2020; Emmanuel Mendez-Lay, MHS Asst Baseball-Year Round, effective 8/03/2020; Mikeus Moore-Lay, MHS Asst Track(G), effective 8/03/2020; Daniel Mutai-Lay, MHS Asst X-Country (B), effective 8/03/2020; Gene Porter-Lay, 78GA Asst. Basketball-Boys, effective 8-03-2020; Thomas Price, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Pete Richardson, MHS Gateworker, effective 8/03/2020; Kathy Rigney, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Kristian Rowan-Lay, MHS Asst Baseball, effective 8/03/2020; Donald Schornick, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Billie Seth, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Shelley Sinnett, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Cheri Slate Roudebush, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Lana Stevenson, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Katie Stout, Athletic Trainer, effective 8/03/2020; Ron Venters, 78GA Asst Track, effective 8/03/2020; Ron Venters, MHS Asst Basketball (B), effective 8/03/2020; Courtney Wacoche, 78GA Asst Cheer, effective 8/03/2020; Derra Walker, MHS Head Cheer, effective 8/03/2020; Eric Wells, Athletic Gate Worker, effective 8/03/2020; Rachel Woods-Lay, MHS Dance/Pom, effective 8/03/2020
H. Non-acceptance of position support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Toni Mendoza, CNS, MHS, effective 7/01/2020' D'Amber Desmuke, Atheltic Director Assist., MHS, effective 7/01/2020; Gary Martin, Bus Driver, effective 7/08/2020.
I. Employment of administration staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Julia Price Director of Health Servs. District effective 8/01/2020; D'Amber Desmuke Student Life Coach MHS effective 7/20/2020.
* APPROVED Purchase of the real estate property located at 2415 Hayes St. in Muskogee, Oklahoma for $190,000.
APPROVED STANDING RESOLUTIONS
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting — June 16, Regular Meeting; June 29, Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment 10th encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP – Checks # 20204599 to 20204983 $10,123,898.33; Ez - # 2000061 TO 2000090 35,290.95; DD's - # 22008629 to 22010121 $ 3,660,966.04.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21000001 to 21000260 $13,423,523.57.
D Operating & Investment Funds June 1- 30 —Operating Account $ (1,370,243.94); Investment Account $ 0.00
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet; FY 2020 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments; Budget Amendments.
F. PO's Over $15,000
2021 PO's Fund
21000034 Trinity 3, LLC 11.515 $25,110 90 chromebooks
21000039 PowerSchool 11 $19,683.33 SIS license
21000040 OSAG 11 $206,017 WC Insurance
21000063 OSIG 11 $460,788 Prop & Liab Insurance
21000078 Kerry John Patten CPA 11 $27,100 2020 Audit
21000080 DHS 11 $105,000 3 social workers
21000081 Lobbyguard Solutions 28 $23,849 Background Kiosks
21000082 Republic Services 11 $59,500 Dumpsters
21000089 United Private Network 11 $15,000 WAN Lease erate
21000092 Empire Paper CO 11 $52,252.67 PPE
21000114 Quality Care Labs 11 $18,000 Drug tests
21000135 Security State Bank Wewoka 31 $1,999,008.52 2016 LP
21000136 Security State Bank Wewoka 31 $1,756,060.61 2017 LP
21000137 BancTrust 31 $1,981,500 2013 MIA Lease
21000138 Security State Bank Wewoka 31 $471,629.84 2018 LP
21000147 BancTrust 31 $4,968,542 2019 MIA Lease
21000150 Nomerel LLC 21 $18,672 Computer scanning
21000228 Tankersley Brothers 22 $450,000 Inventory
21000248 Alpha Foods Company 22 $50,000 Pizzas
21000249 Jennie o Turkey 22 $35,000 Turkey products
21000250 Land O'Lakes 22 $20,000 Cheese products
21000251 Michael Foods Inc 22 $10,000 Eggs & Products
21000252 Pilgrims Pride 22 $35,000 Chicken Products
21000253 Tyson Foods Inc 22 $80,000 Beef,Pork & Chick
G. Contracts — City of Muskogee Foundation Grant $ 175,000 Grant; Junior Achievement – 6th Gr $ 22,500 Biz TOWN; Employee Evaluation Systems Inc $13,281 New eval Software; Catapult Learning $ 6,000 Prof Dev; Love Bottling Co $ 30,000 Exclusive Drink; Houghton Mifflin $19,732.50 Prof Dev – Reading 7/8th; Alpha Plus $66,870 Curr Resources & Prof Dev; TIPS, COOP Purchasing; Edmentum $8,510.40 Reading Eggs; Edmentum $114,629.04 Study Island; Payne Radio Group $ 6,000 Broadcast Games; Renaissance $12,196.50 Star Math/Reading.
H. Transfer Activity — none
I. Surplus —4 Buses, 5 Police Cars, Golf Cart and 1 electric car. No longer needed.
J. Bids/RFP's — RFP #2007 Panel Displays, all bids rejected; Bid #2008 Custodial Supplies, Home Depot Pro, $28,685, and Unipak, $6,984; RFP #2009 Bread, Bimbo Bakeries; RFP #2010 Warehouse Paper, Contract Paper Group, $17,713. Admiral Express, $130 and S&S Worldwide, $156; Bid #2011 CNS Produce, Arnold Fruit; Bid #2012 Dairy & Juice, Hiland Dairy.
K. Annual Approvals Bank Cards — Armstrong Bank, TTCU, Mabrey Bank, Firstar Bank.
L. Sanctioning —Quarter Note Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.