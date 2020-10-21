At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee Board of Education approved the following:
• PERSONNEL
A. Revision approval of 2020-2021 MPS Administrative Salary Schedule
B. Adoption approval of 2020-2021 MPS Salaried Support Exempt Salary Schedule
C. Employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: April Shoemake, Interventionist Creek, effective 10/20/2020; Carolyn Madding, Interventionist Creek, effective 10/20/2020; Melissa Davis, Interventionist Irving, effective 10/20/2020; Deborah Hytche, Interventionist Pershing, effective 10/20/2020; Cheryl Hallum, Interventionist 6th Grade Academy, effective 10/20/2020; Kennie Hull, Interventionist Tony Goetz, effective 10/20/2020; Penny Thomson, Interventionist Tony Goetz, effective 10/20/2020; Jeannie Coffman, Interventionist Whittier, effective 10/20/2020; Brenda Rogers, Interventionist Whittier, effective 10/20/2020.
D. Employment for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Roger Wilburn, Test Coordinator Creek, effective 10/20/2020; Margaret Ragsdale, Classroom Overage Creek, effective 10/01/2020; Nowana Nolan, Classroom Overage by day Creek, effective 10/01/2020; Sophia Carter, Classroom Overage by day Creek, effective 10/01/2020; Carmen Heath, Classroom Overage by day Creek, effective 10/01/2020; Jennifer Schuler Classroom, Overage by day Creek, effective 10/01/2020; Audra Long, Classroom Overage Irving, effective 10/01/2020; Jackie Chapman, Multi-Grade Elementary Irving, effective 10/20/2020; Blane Burge, MEA Revision MHS, effective 10/20/2020; Rodney Clark, Video Technician, MHS effective 10/20/2020; Mike Walcutt, Title I Tutor MHS, effective 10/20/2020; Heather Morrison, Classroom Overage by day Pershing, effective 10/01/2020;
William Tindell, SAC/Saturday School 6th Grade Academy, effective 10/20/2020; Monica Skaggs, Title I Tutor Sadler, effective 10/20/2020; Rozlyn Bradley, SAC Tony Goetz, effective 10/20/2020; Patricia Watts, Classroom Overage Tony Goetz, effective 10/01/2020; Cindy Metzger, SAC Whittier, effective 10/20/2020; Donna Zarnke, Classroom Overage by day Whittier, effective 10/01/2020; Nelita Cash, Classroom Overage by day Whittier, effective 10/01/2020; Amanda Barnes, Classroom Overage by day Whittier, effective 10/01/2020.
E Resignation for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Jessica Laymon, Robotics Creek, effective 10/20/2020.
F. Resignation of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Anelicia Brimacomb, Counselor Creek, effective 9/04/2020; Carrie Cotton, Science MHS, effective 8/05/2020; Jackie Griffith, Social Studies RAA, effective 10/29/2020.
G. Employment support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Chyna Bouie Perm. Sub. District effective 10/06/2020; Emmanuel Mendez Perm. Sub. District effective 10/06/2020; Lisa Harris Perm. Sub. District effective 10/06/2020.
H. Resignation support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Ashley Haney, Para Cherokee, effective 10/07/2020; Lacie McCoy, CNS 6th Grade Academy, effective 09/11/2020; Nancy Dean, Perm. Sub. 6th Grade Academy, effective 10/14/2020; Lisa Grimes, Para 7th & 8th Gr. Academy, effective 10/05/2020; Andy Rodriguez, CNS Tony Goetz, effective 09/18/2020; Jennifer Glover, RKQ Assist Tony Goetz, effective 09/22/2020; Laura Hamilton, Custodian Tony Goetz, effective 09/30/2020; Amy Pearl, Bus Driver Transportation, effective 10/09/2020.
I. Retirement of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Jean Johnson, Custodian MHS, effective 12/31/2020.
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting, Sept. 15, 2020
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment of September encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP - Checks # 20210510 to 20210824 $4,628,170.71; EZ - # 2100041 to 2100075 200,340.41; DD’S - # 22101058 to 22101822 1,875,922.50.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances - Numbered.
D. Operating & Investment Funds Sept. 1-30 — Operating Account; Investment Account $7,470.64.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2021 Expense / Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
21000970 Edmentum Holding, Inc. 11.788 $17,500 Prof. Dev.
21000972 Imagine Learning, Inc. 11.511 $28,000 6GACtr Lang./Lit
21000978 Imagine Learning, Inc. 11.572 $24,000 ELL Software
21000995 Hanover Research 11.552 $42,500 Research Svc
21000997 Eduskills LLC 11.572 $34,900 ELL Consulting
21001033 OESC 11.028 $29,111.74 Unemployment Tax
21001037 Trinity 3 LLC 11.421 $63,000 75 Computers
21001058 Zoll Medical Corp. 11.788 $15,600 AED Pads & Batt
21001134 PC Landing Zone 11.789 $65,340 30 Routers
21001138 Renaissance Lerning,Inc. 11.587 $43,870.59 Acc Reader Subscription
21001160 OKTLE 11.173 $13,281.25 McRel Eval Subscription
21001168 PowerSchool Group 11.789 $78,520.16 Schoology
21001236 Manhattan Construction 28.264 $584,321.61 TG Construction
21001237 Flintco LLC 28.274 $122,237 Cherokee - Read Room
21001238 Flintco LLC 28.278 $897,952.27 Whittier C / O 2
21001239 Manhattan Construction 28.265 $9,999,999.99 9th Ctr Balance
21001240 Manhattan Construction 28.265 $25,342.08 9th Ctr C / O
21001264 PC Landing Zone 11.788 $122,868 12 Servers
21001273 Muskogee County Assess 11.166 $169,866.38 Re Eval Fee
21001277 Bluemark Energy 11.169 $70,000 Fuel Reservation
I. Sanctioning MHS Dance Booster: Irving PTO. MHS Rougher Football, Booster, MHS Kicker Club.
J. PolicyReview — CNS Procurement
K. Surplus — 2415 Hayes, 3 Structures and Materials Only
