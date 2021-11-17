Tommy Robertson recalled running downstairs for shelter when a tornado hit Oklahoma School for the Blind on April 12, 1945.
"I was 6 years old, I had been at the school for the blind for a few months," Robertson said. "Two older boys were helping us come over the debris, and we came up out of there."
Robertson, now in his 80s, had a safer place to share such memories Tuesday afternoon. He spoke at the dedication of OSB's new gymnasium and tornado "area of refuge," which doubles as a wrestling practice room.
The ceremony also included dedication of a steel bench in memory of Larry Hawkins, who was OSB superintendent from 2010-11 and in 2016.
OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle shared her gratitude to the staff members, state officials, architects and contractors who made the gym possible.
"This could not have been possible without the contribution of many of you," she said. "The OSB faculty and staff shared passion for the vision for the gym and collaborated with the Department of Rehabilitation in order to see it to fruition."
High School Principal Lynn Cragg said "this gym has been dreamed of, and thought about and talked about for a very long time."
Cragg shared some school history to help people "fully understand the importance of this gym and the dedication that happened."
She said the 1945 tornado blew roofs off campus buildings and collapsed steel girders that supported the gymnasium roof. She said three OSB students were killed — Delores Hicks, 14; Alda Stephens, 15; and Juanita Moss, 15. The girls will be memorialized on a plaque by the safe room.
Robertson, who started at OSB in 1944, recalled the 1945 tornado, even down to the names of fellow students who helped him.
"This happened in April and I had not seen my mother since Christmas," he said. "I used to sit on the sidewalk, waiting for my mother to appear."
He recalled sitting on the sidewalk on that April day.
"And it was a pretty day," he said. "There were some red and green things up in the sky and it started sprinkling, and they told us to come in.... The tornado hit while we were going downstairs. The basement was about four or five feet below ground."
Robertson recalled coming out of the basement. He said one boy reported hearing on the radio that President Roosevelt had died.
"And I said they're talking about somebody dying and here we are, just about getting blown away," Robertson said. "The big boys' cottage was 20 to 30 feet east of the little boys' cottage, and somehow it wasn't damaged."
He said doctors and nurses examined him and other students on the cottage porch. He said he spent the night at "a medical facility." He said his mother took the bus from their home in Briartown to get him.
"For the next few months, if it would cloud up or started thundering, I'd have the fits," he said.
Department of Rehabilitation Services officials joined members of the Hawkins family in remembering Larry Hawkins, who died in 2019.
Former DRS Director Noel Taylor said Hawkins always had "a great vision for the students and their success."
"He had an open door policy and open for his students," Taylor said. "Larry made students feel heard and respected."
Hawkins' daughter, Jill Hawkins, recalled some of her father's favorite sayings. They included "Let people hang themselves from their own rope. They don't need your help."
"You probably feel the way I feel about my dad, but seeing so many other people feel that he met their needs was just overwhelming," she said, recalling her father's consistency. "When you hear the same kind of compliments wherever you go, it's just consistency."
