MHS band royalty celebrate with concert

After four years with the Muskogee High School band Gianna Thompson had little time to savor her coronation as band queen on Tuesday night.
She walked out with MHS Band King Sam Wallace, four attendants and their escorts. Then, she broke into a smile as audience members applauded and took pictures.
Before her presentation, however, Thompson said she was “overwhelmed with emotion.”
“I am so proud. I am excited,” she said. “Everyone’s being so nice and sweet, telling us how good we look. It’s crazy, but it took us four years to get here.”
Thompson’s mother, Toya Casey, recalled how the girl grew up with music at her church.
“She would want to play the piano and beat on the drums and whistle with anything she could whistle with. She still whistles to this day,” Casey said. “I told her you need to whistle into something else.”
The girl found that something else when she picked up her sister’s trumpet, Casey said.
“She decided she wanted to try it, and she’s been with it ever since, Casey said. “She really is quite the trumpet player. In her sophomore year, she played bass drum as well, but the trumpet just stayed with her. Her little brother is following in her footsteps because he’s a trumpet player, as well.”
Thompson said she began by playing trumpet, but got into percussion in the eighth grade as part of the marching band.
After a few years, the band needed more trumpet players, she said. “So I had to switch back.”
“I really like the trumpet, because it challenges you and it makes you a strong player overall, she said. “But I still do percussion on the side.”
Thompson said she plans to keep playing music, though not as a career.
She said she plans to work for a year after she graduates from high school, then go to Connors State College and Northeastern State University. She said she plans to major in business.
Band King Sam Wallace said he was ready for the evening.
“I feel great,” he said, minutes before the concert. “I’m ready for the concert and I’m ready to show the audience what we got and show off my awesome suit and my queen.”
He said the band had practiced for the concert a long time.
“It’s awesome music, and I’m really excited to play it,” he said.
