MHS Band seeks donations

Muskogee High School Band will perform from 11 a.m. through the noon hour Saturday at the Muskogee Civic Center's pavilion during "Band Pride Day: Fill the Drum with Instruments and Donations."
Visitors are encouraged to donate their old trumpets, clarinets, flutes or other band instruments for the music program, said Muskogee Public Schools Fine Arts Coordinator Jerry Huffer.
"This is the opportunity for people to bring band instruments they don't use anymore, even if they need repair," Huffer said. "We need to buy or receive about 20 instruments this year. It's pretty much all beginners. We'll have beginning classes in the sixth and the seventh grades this year."
Those who cannot make it Saturday can call Huffer at (918) 360-7228, and someone will pick up the instrument.
People also can donate monetarily on Saturday or by mailing donations to P.O. Box 2278, Muskogee OK, 74402.
