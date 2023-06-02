Annie Miller recalled turning to music during therapy for a spinal cord injury she sustained after falling from a ski lift her junior year in high school.
"It really helped me get through all of it," the 2023 Muskogee High School honor graduate said. "It helps me to keep going. It helps me feel good in the morning, helps me keep a positive attitude every day as I listen to upbeat music."
Miller will share her music during a senior recital and reception 2 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church. She will sing songs ranging from classical, contemporary to Broadway. She also will play the oboe and piano.
"It's just a combination of all my musical talents in one place in one hour," she said.
Miller has trained under Muskogee vocal instructor Mary McGrew and over the past two years with mezzo-soprano opera singer and vocal instructor Barbara McAlister.
"She has it all," McAlister said, adding that Miller played oboe with Tulsa Youth Symphony.
McAlister said she started working with Miller in 2021.
"Before that, I had heard her sing at a church, she was probably 13-14," McAlister said. "I thought then what an amazing talent she had as a singer."
McAlister said she worried how the injury would affect Miller's voice. But the voice remains.
"Her projection is good," McAlister said. "When I talk to her about breathing, I just say breathe as deeply as you can and just support."
After Miller returned to MHS her senior year. She performed the lead in the high school musical, "Emma." In April, she received special recognition in vocal music at the Oklahoma Awards for Arts Excellence ceremony.
On Sunday, she is to accept the Timothy Long Prize, given to one of McAlister's vocal students who is member of the Cherokee Nation. The prize is presented by the Plimpton Foundation, which seeks to promote diversity in performing arts.
Founder Randy Plimpton praised Miller's determination, as well as her "soothing voice."
"To overcome the paralysis and move on, she's doing everything right," Plimpton said. "She has the spirit and the energy to take this to the next level if she wants to."
The Timothy Long Prize honors the music director of Opera at Eastman School of Music. Long is of Choctaw and Muscogee/Creek descent and a graduate of Oklahoma City University.
"It is a tremendous honor to be awarded this," Miller said. "It means a lot, especially over the past year, that I can still sing."
Miller said she has grown a lot over the past two years, especially after her injury. She spent months in Colorado for initial therapy. She credits her musical therapists, physical therapists and others with helping build her confidence. She undergoes therapy in Tulsa.
On Thursday, she went from a therapy session to Muskogee Little Theatre, where she is music director for MLT's Summer Youth Theater Camp.
"Something I am beyond excited to do," Miller said. "I've done the camp since I was in the sixth grade, then I started working there in ninth grade. I just think it's a great opportunity for kids."
Miller received a full-tuition presidential scholarship to the University of Tulsa, where she plans to double major in music and psychology.
She said she hopes to become a musical therapist.
"I want to help people, and I feel like music is one of the vessels," Miller said. "Originally, I just want to be a counselor or teacher. But with my injury, I got involved with a lot of music therapy because it's my way to connect with music. It really helped me heal and have a positive attitude throughout this whole entire part of my life."
If you go
WHAT: #classicallytrained Annie Miller's Senior Recital & Graduation Reception.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: First United Methodist Church, 600 E. Okmulgee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.