Challenges kept coming over the past few years for Muskogee High School's Class of 2022 — two major floods, weeks of subfreezing snow, years of COVID-19.
But the 284 seniors who sat through Friday's commencement ceremony managed to pull through.
Stern Award recipient Klaire Newell told her classmates they faced these challenges, "all the while keeping up your grades and extracurriculars and making the myriad choices about things that will affect the rest of your life."
"It's a heavy load to bear," she said. "Each of us, in our own way, have shown great perseverance, dedication and tenacity in order to get to where we are tonight."
She challenged her classmates to continue to find the courage to learn and treat mistakes as an opportunity to grow.
"We are at the start of a new and exciting chapter, full of opportunity for joy and laughter, as well as opportunities for growth and hard work," she said.
McEntee Award recipient Annabelle Czaruk said she was excited to celebrate the accomplishments of her fellow classmates. She commended them for overcoming challenges.
Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall exhorted the class to face challenges like a coffee bean.
"The coffee bean actually gets into water and changes its environment," he said. "The smell of the coffee permeates the air and the water tastes like coffee."
He said the ceremony marks the end of the seniors' careers as students.
"But it also is the beginning of a lifelong journey," Mendenhall said. "What I want to encourage you to do is change your environment. Be like the coffee bean and change your environment. Take the opportunity you have been given and make the most of it. Make a positive mark on this world and be that person we've all seen you become, your best, most wonderful selves."
Debra Culton of Taft watched her niece Nikita Ingram get her diploma. Culton said she was proud that Ingram "is a real sweet kid, and she's real caring."
She said it was special "just seeing these kids graduating and getting ready to start a new phase of their lives."
MHS Principal Mickey Replogle said the Class of 2022 will be remembered for many things.
"But I will likely remember most of your accomplishments," he said. "Your athletic, academic and civic accomplishments are to be commended. You've displayed your leadership and have shown what it takes to be successful in life after high school. Never forget your dreams and strive every day to make your dreams come true."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.