Muskogee High School Fall Homecoming Queen Di'Riayah Lee received her second crown of 2022 Friday night.
Lee, who represented MHS Girls Cross Country, was crowned Friday at the the first Homecoming coronation at the new Rougher Village football stadium.
In May, she earned the crown as Oklahoma 300-Meter Hurdles State Champion, finishing in 44.75 seconds at the state track meet. It was Muskogee High's first track gold since 2002.
Friday night, Lee seemed calmer as she joined 12 other representatives of MHS athletic teams, programs and clubs for the ceremony, held during the halftime of the Muskogee Roughers game.
"It feels good, me being a state champ this year, coming from everything," she said. "I was just looking forward to this day."
She said she got her gown from Amazon.
"I did my own hair and own makeup," she said. "I was trying to prepare for this. I was told a month away that I would be in homecoming."
Homecoming King Jayden Bell, who plays wide receiver and corner, had just finished a busy first half as the Roughers tallied 33 points to nothing against the Putnam City West Patriots.
"I had two interceptions and two catches, he said, still wearing his black Rougher jersey.
Looking into the second quarter, Bell said he needed to "stay relaxed, stay locked in, just try to do my best out there."
As for being crowned homecoming king, Bell said, "It feels amazing to represent football and to be the king of the high school."
Other MHS Homecoming royalty had a busy night Friday.
Young Republicans attendant Micah Stafford, also the Rougher Regiment's drum major, helped set up and direct the halftime show. Color Guard attendant Shelby Denton wore a sequined red gown as she twirled flags for the halftime show, which was based on Little Red Riding Hood.
Friday marked the Regiment's return to the Muskogee stadium. One week earlier, the band earned Grand Champion at the North Central Iowa Marching Contest. The band also won First place group in Class 4A with a score of 92.2, as well as Best Percussion and Best Woodwinds.
Muskogee High School Homecoming Royalty
KING — Jayden Bell, Football
QUEEN — De'Riayah Lee, Girls Cross Country
Ecology Club — Brylie Mead
Boys Cross Country — Joshua Vienna
Volleyball — Ella Ross
Fast Pitch Softball — Jaliyah Simmons
Cheer — Hali Hemenway
Dance — McKenzie Brown
Color Guard — Shelby Denton
Advanced Chorale — Haley Dennis
Young Democrats — Annalea Miller
Young Republicans — Micah Stafford
AFJROTC — JoAnn Sheppard
