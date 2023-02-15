MHS robotics team to compete at state championship

Students from the Muskogee High School robotics team will compete at the State Robotics Championship, set for Feb. 24 and 25 at Oklahoma State University.
The Muskogee's Innovative Team (MIT) Robotics competed in the FIRST Tech Challenge East League Tournament this past weekend in Tulsa winning the top two awards qualifying the team for state playoffs. MIT served as captains of the winning squad sweeping the competition. The team also received the INSPIRE Award, an accolade presented to the team best representing the FIRST Tech Challenge in areas of robot design, design innovations, and outreach.
Two members of the team, Hollie Courtney and Addison Plunkett, advanced as Dean’s List finalist and are in the running to become one of three Dean’s List Winners during the state competition.
The MIT robotics team is led by Janet Lopez, who has taught at MHS since 2011 and with the robotics team since 2012. During this time, the team has experienced numerous stand-out competition appearances.
