A wheeled robot scooped up and accurately shot rings to help Muskogee High School's robotics team win a regional competition.
The team — called Muskogee Innovative Team or MIT — was part of the winning team at the Oklahoma Regional FIRST Tech Challenge, held earlier this month in Tulsa. Others on the team were the Revolutionary Robots from the Moore Community STEM Club and the LIGHTSABERS from Oklahoma City.
MHS Robotics teacher Janet Lopez said the this is the first time MIT has won the Oklahoma competition, which she compared to winning a state competition.
Winners usually advance to a World FIRST Tech Challenge, but ongoing concerns about COVID-19 canceled the world competition.
MIT member Keeghan Hess said winning felt “unreal.”
“I felt very excited,” Hess said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Teammate Shaugn Ostrowski said he feels excited “but a little upset because they’re not hosting the World this year because of COVID.”
Lopez said MHS competed against about 80 Oklahoma teams since the start of the school year last August. The top 24 teams went to the regional competition.
Instead of each team competing on its own, teams form alliances and compete on a red side and blue side, Lopez said. She said a regular match involves "four robots competing to win points for the red team and the blue team."
This year, team members had to get their robots to pick up rings and shoot them into a target.
MIT encountered some problems along the way.
Team member Eric Hall said the robot had to scoop rings from the floor. But the scoop was so close to the ground, "it would jam into the ground and get the robot stuck."
"We got a wheel that would lift up the ring, then pick up the rest of the rings," Hall said.
MIT team member Lyndsey Eckerson said she worked on several models for the shooter.
"At the very beginning, I thought of a pinball machine putting the rings up into wheels," she said. "So we have a pinball pointer that, once it gets into the hopper, it points the ring into the wheel, goes into the guide."
She said the version they chose shoots straighter.
Lopez said MHS went to semifinals and defeated two teams.
In the finals, MHS' team lost the first match. In the second match the team had the highest autonomous score for entire day, then won the third game.
"That put us at winning the state championship," Lopez said.
Muskogee also won the Think Award, given to the team with the best engineering notebook.
"Compare that to a lab book for a scientist," Lopez said. "In engineering, you need to have a notebook that you list all your sketch ideas, all of your calculations, all of your design failures and the lessons you learned from the failures. It is a chronological journey of how we went from concept to an actual physical robot, chronicles all of our outreach and our fundraising."
Returning team members will build a whole new robot next school year.
“Every year, the game changes,” Lopez said. “The field changes and everything.”
The competition didn't end MIT's year. On Saturday, the team leaves for an elite tournament in Arkansas involving teams from Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama and Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.